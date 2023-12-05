NCAA proposes new subdivision to allow schools to pay athletes | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss NCAA President Charlie Baker’s proposal to create a new subdivision that would allow schools to pay their athletes NIL money, and explain why this move could leave some lower revenue schools in behind.

