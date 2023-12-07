NCAA proposes new rule to let some schools to pay athletes
ESPN’s Dan Murphy has the details on the NCAA’s new proposal that would allow some schools to pay players.
It's a new day in college sports, and some college administrators are dealing with it differently than others.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
The Jaguars might have their quarterback return as soon as Sunday.
Will one of the top prospects in the NFL draft really go back to school?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
What's next for the Bronx Bombers after rebuilding their outfield for 2024?
Mariah Godwin wasn't shy about expressing her frustration with Todd Bowles' comments.
Dan Titus checks in on a few important NBA storylines with the potential to impact the fantasy hoops landscape.
Stewart will take over for his wife, Leah Pruett, as the couple looks to start a family.
In an era of super-teams, the Fever’s plan is to slowly build from the basement back to the top. The close losses, the mini improvements and the overall fight Boston and the young team put up show it’s working.
The All-Star outfielder is headed to the Bronx after a year and a half in San Diego.
LaVine's missed Chicago's three previous games.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will replace Bohl as the Cowboys' head coach.
Why have some 1,500 players entered the transfer portal? Because everyone is looking out for their own best interest, the same as it has always been.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.