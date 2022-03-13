NCAA printable bracket 2022: Make your March Madness tournament picks now!

March Madness is back again!

The 2022 NCAA Tournament field was announced on Sunday evening, which means it's time to make your predictions for the 68-team Big Dance and finally win that office pool championship that has eluded you.

Print and fill out your NCAA Tournament bracket with the link below.

The First Four games of the March Madness bracket begin Tuesday, with first-round tournament games starting on Thursday.

So what are you waiting for? We've got your bracket right here:

2022 NCAA Tournament printable bracket

2022 NCAA Tournament Printable bracket (PDF)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NCAA printable bracket 2022: Make your March Madness tournament picks