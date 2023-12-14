NCAA prez launches idea, so who will pay to play at highest level? Also, early bowl picks

I can’t recall the particular Scandal of the Month, since it was at least 20 years ago, but it involved college football’s Haves tossing around booster dough in an effort to fatten up the roster with blue-chip talent.

Someone squealed, the NCAA cops showed up, and the usual motions were off to the races: Denial, rationale, finger-pointing, mild shame, penalties.

In an effort to find anything different to say about such things, I suggested the NCAA and the game’s most powerful brokers (TV execs, conference commissioners, whoever was running Notre Dame at the time, and hell, maybe even Keith Jackson) devise a new world order.

Can Charlie Baker point college football in a new direction?

Create something resembling Triple-A baseball, ditch the scholar-athlete model — especially in situations where it’s rather laughable — and turn the biggest football powers into minor-league franchises, yet still carrying the name of their respective schools and thereby retaining the generations of fan bases.

Perhaps the likes of Stanford, Duke, and Vanderbilt might fancy themselves above such a play-for-pay concept — and Notre Dame would have to do a lot of soul searching — but you’d either be in the new league or truly confine yourself to college football with rules so strict and penalties so severe, you wouldn’t dare slip a recruit a free pizza, much less a bag of greenbacks.

Well, guess what, it looks like the big ol’ ship is turning, quickly yet oh-so-slowly (big, big ship, you know) in that direction. Newish NCAA prez Charlie Baker has tossed out an initial idea that won’t be the final product, but the basic point involves schools paying athletes, instead of the money coming from this ungoverned new world of NIL collectives.

FSU ROBBED? 'Noles get the shaft, Army-Navy gets center stage, and what's this, a future encore? | KEN WILLIS

"Charlie Baker from the NCAA mentioned this week about letting schools pay the money themselves..



Some of these kids are giving away 20% of what they're making in NIL..



At the end of the day we should be fighting for these players" ~ @CoachMattRhule #PMSLive https://t.co/Jf7nSdNmDF pic.twitter.com/no6n1E6y5P — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

In some ways, stopping the student-athlete charade sorta reminds me of the old punchline: “We’ve already established what you are, ma’am, now we’re just haggling over price.”

The price Baker blurted out: $30,000 per athlete, minimum, with apparently no maximum.

Schools can opt in or opt out. Opt in and you remain part of a system still raking in billions from media rights and marketing, or opt out and focus on grad rates and fundraising for that new wing on the Humanities building.

At the upper rungs of college ball, we once had Division I-A (the big guys) and I-AA (Montana State, Drake, the Ivy Leaguers, etc.). Too easy to be left alone, the NCAA changed it to two Division I subdivisions, the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Football Championship Subdivision, as if the FBS doesn’t do championships.

I always thought that was one of the dumbest tweaks ever, but when Charlie Baker’s concept eventually takes shape, they’ll get a chance to out-do themselves. The “Play for Pay Subdivision” is unlikely to be seconded. Same for “NFL Breeding Ground.”

But they’ll finally inject a little reality into things, and who knows, maybe that’ll be for the best and things will actually work out, after all.

Right?

Write On …

HEY, WILLIE!

Congrats to Jayden Daniels for winning the Heisman Trophy.

However, I can’t help feeling bad for Jordan Travis getting injured prior to playing against the Gators. According to most reports, the road to the Heisman “runs over” the University of Florida.

JOE

HEY, JOE!

The LSU quarterback passed for 372 yards but also ran for 234 when the Tigers beat the Gators in mid-November — the timing of that game, and obviously a stat line generally reserved for video games, propelled Daniels to status among the Heisman frontrunners.

Normally, you might apologize to Gator fans for bringing up all this, but they tuned out a while back and started watching basketball.

If anyone’s mad about Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman just tell them to watch this lol https://t.co/uS5XzQx4q5 — Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) December 10, 2023

HEY, WILLIE!

Thanks for doing your series on the best NASCAR driver from each state. It helps get us through the off season. However, shouldn't Bobby Allison (and Donnie, of course) be listed from Florida since he was born in Miami and started his racing career there?

TOM

HEY, TOM!

Sometimes, you just have to make the hard call.

Bobby and brother Donnie were born in Miami and grew up there, and Bobby's son Davey was born in nearby Hollywood. But they were all so synonymous with their adopted home, they became major figures in the famed Alabama Gang, which also included Red Farmer, who was actually born in Nashville.

Man, the things you learn during a burst of research. In the end, though, I doubt "Alabama Transplant Gang" would've cleanly fit on the officially licensed hats and T-shirts.

50 STATES, 50 BEST NASCAR's greatest, from Alabama to Wyoming; starting with Bobby Allison

Bowl Picks

Before we take a run at bowl games played over the next week, let’s take a minute for our annual plea to quit griping about the number of bowl games and the silly names attached to some of them.

There wouldn’t be so many if there wasn’t a market for them, and while some of you have forgotten the positives of a market-based system, the rest of us will stick with it and hope for the best.

Go find some of the literature and study what’s become of Chik-fil-A in the 25 years since it attached its name to the Peach Bowl. Next time you’re in Publix, check out the shelf space given to Duke’s Mayo these days.

Early next week, you can view the Famous Toastery Bowl from Charlotte and the Scooter’s Coffee Bowl from Texas.

Famous Toastery is a North Carolina-based breakfast-and-lunch chain. Scooter’s was founded in Nebraska in the late-’90s and Omaha remains its corporate home, though it’s now expanded throughout the country because, for some reason, our desire to pay for other people’s coffee shows no sign of ebbing.

Both the Toastery and Scooter folks are looking to get bigger, not smaller, and the same can be said for bowl sponsors like R+L Carriers, Idaho’s potato farmers and, yikes, Roofclaim.com.

The off-Broadway bowls' smaller corporations reportedly pay between $350,000 and $500,000 for attaching their names to games. Without them, there’d be fewer games to get us through the holidays and therefore less diversion from Uncle Ed and his desire to show off his war wound.

Tweets by scooterscoffee

So here we go …

Georgia Southern over (the other) Ohio University (Myrtle Beach Bowl); FAMU big over Howard (Celebration); App State beats the Other Miami (Cure); Boise over UCLA (L.A.); Cal beats Texas Tech (Independence); Old Dominion over W. Kentucky (Famous Toastery); UTSA by 6 over Marshall (Scooter’s Frisco); and Friday night in Salem, Va., the Cardinals of North Central finish a perfect season by beating the Cortland Red Dragons in the Division III championship game.

BTW: They still refer to the DIII game as the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, and while we’re not trying to scare those of you who wish Nick Saban would retire soon, remember that Amos Stagg coached until he was 96.

You heard me. Nine-six.

Born in 1862, Stagg coached at the University of Chicago from 1892 to 1932, when he presumably retired at 70. Oops, no thanks. Next came 14 seasons coaching the University of the Pacific. At 85, he became associate head coach, under son Amos Jr., for six seasons at Susquehanna before retiring at 90.

Amos Alonzo Stagg was inducted into the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and coach in 1951.

Oh, what the hell, why not six more seasons as special-teams coach at Stockton College ...

Along the way, Coach Stagg brought the game hip pads, the T-formation, uniform numbers, onside kick, the huddle and, bless his heart, the Statue of Liberty play.

It’s said that he avoided caffeine, alcohol and tobacco, so his version of the Stagg Party never really took off. Go figure.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NCAA hatches NIL plan; you want students or athletes? Also, bowl picks