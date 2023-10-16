What NCAA president Charlie Baker needs to tell Congress | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss what the NCAA president’s message should be when he testifies before Congress this week on the state of college athletics. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

DAN WETZEL: Charlie Baker is going to Congress. He's going to be a witness to fight for the future of the NCAA. Here's what Charlie Baker should announce, and the NCAA should announce.

We are dropping the Jim Harbaugh case right now. And we are dropping any other case that's in the middle. One of the reasons we are getting absolutely destroyed by Congress, by the public, why these politicians look at us with no credibility, is because we can't enforce our own rules.

Our own rules are so selectively enforced that if you're a politician from Oklahoma, you would say, hey, our school got thrown out of the NCAA basketball tournament for less of a case, and all these other schools got nothing for much more serious cases.

And that's why they have no credibility. No fan base in the country trust the NCAA to do anything. No coach trusts them. No athletic director really trusts them.

You are continually going to the absolute wall to bust Jim Harbaugh for meeting with two recruits and watching some guys work out on a Zoom. To the point where a four game agreed upon suspension was not enough.

We're going to crush this guy, we're going to keep going after this guy. And you have all these cases involving all these other guys. Bill Self, four game suspension for all of the-- and they're basically going, these aren't level ones.

You got to drop all this for the sake of your credibility and reboot the whole system. If Charlie Baker wants the NCAA to exist, he should just come clean at this thing and say, we're trying to reboot it all because this is a total disaster. Will he do that, Ross?

ROSS DELLENGER: Oh. [LAUGHS] I don't-- [LAUGHS] I don't believe so. But you know, it's been a long talked about thing and suggested by administrators for years that the NCAA should not be in the infractions process, that they should hire out a third party. And I don't know if you could consider, I guess the IRP--

PAT FORDE: That was the third party!

DAN WETZEL: Didn't work.

PAT FORDE: How'd that go?

ROSS DELLENGER: I guess that's what it was and it didn't work out real well. But maybe we should find a better version of the IRP, I don't know.

DAN WETZEL: Pat, they have to-- this is why they have no credibility. This is chipped and chipped and chipped to where everybody listening to this is actually cheering on-- most people, are cheering on Kansas because it's so damn funny.

PAT FORDE: This is a good provocative podcast point you're making. Like just stop the investigations, let everybody off, reboot started. But what's the reboot? What are you what are you going to do?

DAN WETZEL: I don't know but going after Jim-- it's spending all your resources on trying to bust Jim Harbaugh so he sits more games than Bill Self, that ain't it.