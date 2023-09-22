NCAA picks: Week 4 jam-packed with entertaining ranked games

Sep. 22—There are six games across Saturday's college football slate featuring two ranked teams. After a week with zero ranked-versus-ranked matchups, this should make for a good day of football.

If you have to leave the house and miss out on some of this action, it better be to go watch Missouri Southern State University play host to Northeastern State University at 2 p.m.

If your cousin is getting married, you might just send a nice gift and some money. I'm just kidding. Don't do that.

The top games this week are 15th-ranked Ole Miss at 13th-ranked Alabama, 14th-ranked Oregon State at 21st-ranked Washington State and, the biggest of all, a top-10 matchup of 6th-ranked Ohio State at ninth-ranked Notre Dame.

Let's take a quick review of the three games I missed last week.

First, my upset was Minnesota over North Carolina, and the Golden Gophers just couldn't get anything going in the passing game. The other two were shocking upsets that I left the notion could be close games. Missouri won on a 61-yard field goal as time expired over Kansas State and Florida upset Tennessee in the swamp. I specifically mentioned that the Gators would play tough but thought the Volunteers would win.

Time to take a look at Week 4:

11 A.M GAMES

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) vs. Cincinnati (2-1): I jinxed the Sooners last week by mentioning that they hadn't turned the ball over all season. The Bearcats aren't very good this year. I'll take OU and the 14 points they're favored to win by.

No. 2 Michigan (3-0) vs. Rutgers (3-0): This is one of two games that I would consider an upset. The Wolverines are 24-point favorites and there's no chance they win by that much. Rutgers is allowing 10 points per game and scoring around 32. Look for Michigan to win a close one at home here.

AFTERNOON GAMES

No. 19 Colorado (3-0) vs. No. 10 Oregon (3-0): The Buffaloes almost slipped up in their easiest game of the year so far. Oregon will show them what a good team looks like. This one won't be close at the end.

No. 22 UCLA (3-0) vs. No. 11 Utah (3-0): UCLA's toughest test thus far was a 35-10 win at San Diego State. The Bruins aren't ready for the Utes on the road.

No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) vs. No. 13 Alabama (2-1): Ole Miss can really score. But how much can they score against Alabama? You have to think Nick Saban will fix his offense after two sluggish weeks in a row, right? Roll Tide. 'Bama figures it out back at home this week.

No. 18 Duke (3-0) vs. UConn (0-3): The Blue Devils might get caught looking ahead to their big game with Notre Dame next week. Even then, Duke by a lot in this one.

No. 20 Miami (3-0) vs. Temple (2-1): The most impressive thing the Owls have done all year is scoring a touchdown against Rutgers' tough defense. But only one. Temple has no chance against Miami.

No. 23 Tennessee (2-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (1-2): After a rough showing at Florida, the Volunteers get an easy recovery game here.

EVENING GAMES

No. 12 LSU (2-1) vs. Arkansas (2-1): I was pretty optimistic about the Razorbacks this year. But then they lost at home against Brigham Young. LSU has looked dominant since the Week 1 loss to Florida State. Tigers cruise at home this week.

No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) vs. No. 21 Washington State (3-0): This will be the best game between two Pac-12 teams so far this year. I'll take the Beavers to go on the road and hand the Cougars their first loss. Oregon State stays perfect.

No. 25 Florida (2-1) vs. Charlotte (1-2): Welcome to the top 25, Florida. Now you get to host the 49ers and keep that ranking.

No. 3 Texas (3-0) vs. Baylor (1-2): The Bears haven't played a road game yet an still only have one win. They won't get a second one with the Longhorns in Waco.

No. 24 Iowa (3-0) vs. No. 7 Penn State (3-0): This will be the least intriguing of the ranked games on Saturday. But Penn State hasn't faced a defense like Iowa's all year. Expect the 14 1/2 point underdog Hawkeyes to keep it closer than that.

No. 17 North Carolina (3-0) vs. Pittsburgh (1-2): I've picked the Tar Heels to be upset twice already. I won't make that mistake a third time. North Carolina wins easily here.

9:30 P.M. GAMES

No. 5 USC (3-0) vs. Arizona State (1-2): The Sun Devils are really bad. The Trojans shouldn't slip up despite being on the road. USC wins big.

No. 8 Washington (3-0) vs. California (2-1): Cal's 2-1 resume doesn't feature any impressive wins. The Huskies will make this one a blowout by halftime.

MY PICKS

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0): Ohio State's offense finally woke up last week. But the Fighting Irish are better than anyone the Buckeyes have seen so far. Notre Dame uses home field advantage to win a very fun game on FOX at 6:30 p.m. BIG GAME.

No. 4 Florida State (3-0) vs. Clemson (2-1): I don't trust this at all. But if anyone will pull off the upset this week I think it will happen in Death Valley. Clemson's offense has been much better since Week 1. Maybe they will sneak up on a very good Florida State team here. UPSET.

No. 1 Georgia (3-0) vs. Alabama-Birmingham (1-2): I haven't used the Bulldogs as my lock pick all year. But now is the perfect time. The UAB Blazers may not even score. LOCK PICK.

Records: Overall: 61-10; My picks: 5-4; Big game: 2-1; Upset: 0-3; Lock pick: 3-0.