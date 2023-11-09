NCAA picks: Is Michigan in trouble with the sign-stealing drama?

Nov. 8—ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich was on Mike Greenberg's show "Get Up" on Wednesday morning talking about the sign-stealing scandal that the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh have found themselves drowning in.

Dinich believes a suspension could be handed out by the Big Ten and its commissioner, Tony Petitti, as early as Thursday for the Michigan head coach.

Now, Michigan's most recent response to this mess has been that Ohio State and Rutgers aided Purdue in last year's conference championship game by sharing some of the Wolverines' signs with the Boilermakers ahead of that contest.

What a drama-filled mess. This is like when you got caught passing a note to your friend in first-grade, and your teacher caught you so you ratted out the kids who sit across from you because they were passing notes earlier that day, too. And now four or five kids get to be in trouble instead of just you and your friend.

Look, there's no room for obvious cheating to try and get an advantage by sending a recruiter or scout to try and observe signs for a future opponent. Connor Stalions resigned last week — to likely avoid being fired — from Michigan University amid the investigations. Clearly something has been going on, but, to what degree — I have no clue.

And I don't really care, to be honest. The way the Wolverines fired back recently with other teams helping one another out in the same way, I'm curious if this doesn't happen all over college football.

My final thoughts are these: If the conference wants to suspend Harbaugh, fine. If the NCAA wants to add to the punishment with a longer suspension or a fine, that's OK by me. But the NCAA should leave all the athletes out of this one. They earned their current 9-0 record and if they can keep winning with or without their head coach, do not hold them out of the College Football Playoffs.

That true test will begin on Saturday at Penn State. Let's pick that game and the rest of Week 11:

THURSDAY

No. 11 (11) Louisville (8-1) vs. Virginia (2-7): Jawhar Jordan only needs 119 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He will get that and carry the Cardinals to a blowout win.

SATURDAY (11 A.M GAMES)

No. 3 (2) Michigan (9-0) vs. No. 10 (9) Penn State (8-1): The Nittany Lions look to take advantage of the Wolverines during their drama-filled season. Not so fast, Michigan stays undefeated.

No. 8 (8) Alabama (8-1) vs. Kentucky (6-3): The Wildcats will put the Crimson Tide on upset alert. But, even on the road, Nick Saban will find a way to win.

No. 16 (19) Kansas (7-2) vs. Texas Tech (4-5): The Jayhawks are playing their best football in years. They Jaywalk right past TTU here.

No. 23 (20) Tulane (8-1) vs. Tulsa (3-6): Tulane's only loss is to a top-10 team in Ole Miss. The 23rd ranking is an absolute joke. The Green Wave continues to wash up the opposition in this game.

AFTERNOON GAMES (1-2:30 p.m. start time)

No. 21 (23) Arizona (6-3) vs. Colorado (4-5): The 3-0 start was nice. But Deion Sanders should really be unhappy with this finish. The Buffaloes haven't been able to pull off an upset and even lost to a bad Stanford team. Wildcats win this one.

No. 25 (NR) Kansas State (6-3) vs. Baylor (3-6): Baylor isn't any good this year. That's all you need to know. K-State earns win a seventh win.

No. 4 (4) Florida State (9-0) vs. Miami (6-3): Miami is a good team that can really test the Seminoles. But, at FSU, I'll take the 'Noles.

No. 18 (13) Utah (7-2) vs. No. 5 (5) Washington (9-0): This will be a fun game. But it will come down to the separation in quarterback play. Michael Penix Jr. will soon be a Heisman Trophy winner and he will lead the Huskies to victory over the Utes.

No. 13 (14) Tennessee (7-2) vs. No. 14 (16) Missouri (7-2): Mizzou couldn't keep a fourth quarter lead over LSU or a second half lead over Georgia. I don't expect much different here. Tigers play well but fall to the Volunteers late.

No. 15 (15) Oklahoma State (7-2) vs. Central Florida (4-5): The Cowboys earned a huge win over their arch rival Oklahoma. The rest of the season is a breeze. The cakewalk starts now.

No. 22 (NR) Iowa (7-2) vs. Rutgers (6-3): Defense, defense and lots of defense. In fact, there won't be much offense at all. Iowa wins a low-scoring game here.

EVENING GAMES (4:30-9:30 p.m. start times)

No. 12 (12) Oregon State (7-2) vs. Stanford (3-6): The Beavers have Washington and Oregon to end the year. This game is very important if they want to ensure eight wins. I don't think Stanford will get the upset.

No. 17 (17) Oklahoma (7-2) vs. West Virginia (6-3): The Sooners haven't played their brand of football for three straight games. Expect them to be firing on all cylinders back at home. OU rolls.

No. 7 (7) Texas (8-1) vs. Texas Christian (4-5): TCU doesn't have a prayer. It doesn't matter which quarterback plays or if Quinn Ewers is healthy. Longhorns by a lot.

No. 19 (18) LSU (6-3) vs. Florida (5-4): The Gators upset Tennessee earlier this year but that was in the swamp. I think LSU does enough offensively to win this one.

No. 6 (6) Oregon (8-1) vs. USC (7-3): USC might as well be the Miami Dolphins of college football. Great offense but can't beat good teams. Ducks fly over Caleb Williams and the Trojans on Saturday.

MY PICKS

No. 9 (10) Ole Miss (8-1) vs. No. 2 (1) Georgia (9-0): There are three elite teams in the SEC. Those teams are Georgia, Alabama and Ole Miss. Georgia hasn't met an elite team yet. They will this weekend. Ole Miss can score with them at 38.8 points per game versus Georgia's 40 ppg. And the Rebels are better in the turnover differential at +8 with 14 forced. The Bulldogs are +3 with 12 forced. Rebels win on the road. BIG GAME.

No. 1 (3) Ohio State (9-0) vs. Michigan State (3-6): The Buckeyes should score 40-plus in this one. They might even break 50. LOCK PICK.

No. 24 (24) North Carolina (7-2) vs. Duke (6-3): I have no clue how UNC is favored by 14.5 points in this game right now, but you should bet on Duke to cover that. I'm taking the Blue Devils to get the upset altogether. I got my upset with Arizona over UCLA last week let's make it two in. a row. UPSET.

RECORDS

Overall: 153-40; My picks: 15-15; Big game: 5-5; Upset: 2-8; Lock pick: 8-2.