NCAA permits college football teams to add corporate logos on field

Barring a rejection from a judge, the framework is set for college football programs to pay players directly after the NCAA reached a historic settlement with the power conferences in several anti-trust suits.

While this is largely considered a win by the universities, which would have more control over the process under this new model than they have in the NIL era, it doesn’t come without its problems.

Schools that opt-in would have a salary cap somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million, and while college football is a multi-billion dollar enterprise, that money doesn’t necessarily exist right now in the current budget.

To remedy that, the NCAA Playing Rules Panel has now permitted schools to seek other income streams by allowing corporate logos to appear on the field at college football games. It is also considering allowing corporate sponsorships on jersey patches, which was adopted several years ago in the NBA.

NCAA Playing Rules Panel passes legislation to permit schools to display corporate logos on football fields, sources tell @YahooSports. Conversation will continue on jersey patches. With arrival of a new model, schools are searching for untapped revenues https://t.co/pclJtlEko5 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 6, 2024

While many will scoff at this as the further professionalization of the sport — and not without cause — schools paying players directly would give teams greater control over their roster management and reduce the power of NIL collectives, which have been controversial, to say the least.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire