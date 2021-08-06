With NCAA OK, Glassman hoping to share insight

Aug. 6—Matt Glassman still remembers his seventh-grade teacher, who laughed in front of the class when Glassman said he wanted to play Division I college basketball.

Now a senior guard and captain for the Division I Manhattan College men's basketball team, the Bedford resident can share his knowledge and experience with younger players — and make money in the process.

The NCAA suspended its policy that forbids athletes from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses last month. That change allows Glassman to host his basketball clinic on Saturday at New Hampton School.

Glassman's clinic, which costs $30 per person, features three age groups — third- through fifth-graders, sixth- through eighth-graders and high school players. Athletes are asked to bring their own ball, indoor basketball shoes, water and a face mask.

Glassman, who is a walk-on at Manhattan College, went to Bedford High School as a freshman before transferring to Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass., and did a postgraduate year at New Hampton.

"I'm just looking forward to doing the basketball camp and share my story with all these kids," Glassman said. "That's my main reason for doing this. Yeah, money is cool and it helps me out but I don't want kids growing up thinking they can't do something because someone doesn't think they can or were doubted."

Glassman, 22, said he will mostly focus on fundamentals like stationary ball-handling with the younger players and incorporate more advanced drills with the older age groups.

"I'm structuring it so all the sessions (will) be translatable," Glassman said. "The high schoolers will do some stationary ballhandling, dribbling on the move, pull-up jump shots, 3-pointers off the catch — just teaching them all the stuff I learned throughout my high school and college career so far."

Given his commitments both during the season and offseason, Glassman said he has never been able to get a job during the school year or while home for the summer.

With the NCAA's policy change, Glassman, who has three years of eligibility left, said he wants to hold clinics and personally train athletes to earn money both during the school year and when he is home on break.

Outside of basketball-related ventures, Glassman would like to work with a tutoring service. Through the extra help he received from tutors and teachers in high school, Glassman earned academic scholarships from Manhattan College that he said made it financially possible for him to enroll there.

"The biggest thing I can think of is people don't understand how much you give up being an athlete in college," Glassman said. "I can't get an actual job when I come home. I can't work a normal job during the year like others do to pay for school."

