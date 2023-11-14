NCAA needs to expand its Division III football playoff field | Opinion

Nov. 13—As it played out, John Carroll's Division III playoff hopes were already on life support at about 4 p.m. Sept. 2.

The Blue Streaks might have felt it at the time but couldn't have known for sure.

Despite a strength of schedule rating that ranked inside the top 50 nationally, taking on D-III power Wisconsin-Whitewater in its only nonconference game — a down-to-wire 27-23 loss — and a solid 8-2 record, John Carroll is sitting home for the postseason.

It's not a shock. That because — some would argue — the Blue Streaks had their chance Nov. 4 against No. 2-ranked Mount Union and came up short in a 49-14 setback in what was the Ohio Athletic Conference championship game. That argument definitely has merit, but there's more here.

The lone argument should not be JCU needs to find a way to beat Mount in football. Of course it does. As many have found out, talking about it is much easier than doing that.

In the last decade, four teams — only four — have beaten the Purple Raiders on the gridiron. Three are D-III national championship programs Whitewater, Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central. Each have done it multiple times in the playoffs. The other is John Carroll in a 2016 regular-season game.

This is the real argument: Expansion is needed for the Division III football playoff model — which is by far the worst postseason format among all college football divisions.

That's saying a lot, considering the FBS model — the College Football Playoff — invites just four teams among a field of more than 100 programs.

At least there is the bowl system within the FBS, where teams get the bonus of an extra game during the holidays. It's the not best alternative, but it's something.

In D-III, it's a mess. Year after year, playoff-worthy teams sit home wondering what could have been.

It's not just John Carroll, which hasn't made the playoffs since 2018.

In 2021, Baldwin Wallace was 8-2 and left out. In 2016, Case Western Reserve was 9-1 and left out.

In 2019, JCU was 9-1 with its only loss to Mount, and was not only shut out but never seriously considered.

The D-III playoff committee has always stressed strength of schedule when determining which teams earn at-large bids to its 32-team playoff field. Following another notable snub, one could argue it's not the case.

St. John's (8-2) from Minnesota had the second-toughest strength of schedule this season among the more than 200 teams in D-III at .635. The reward for playing a loaded schedule is there is no reward. With 28 conference champions getting automatic bids to the playoffs, there were just four at-large spots available.

Whitewater, Union (N.Y.), Coe and Wheaton — all 9-1 — were awarded those bids. All are deserving.

There might be changes on the way. There has been talks in D-III circles of a 48-team playoff field, with the top 16 teams awarded a first-round bye. That would solve a lot of issues that frustrate D-III coaches.

In its current setup, the D-III playoffs is not about gathering the nation's 32 best teams and playing it off. It's a tournament of mostly conference champions. In D-III — similar to the FBS level — not all conference champions are alike.

Automatic qualifiers such as Alfred State (6-4), West Connecticut (7-2), Christopher Newport (7-3), Chapman (6-3) and Minnesota-Morris (7-3) benefit from the system. It's no different than the small-school basketball programs from conferences such as the Mid-American Conference and Horizon League that dance their way into March Madness.

There's nothing wrong with any of this. Denying these programs a chance to dream and playing the nation's elite would be wrong. In D-III football, it's also wrong to deny what many believe are playoff-worthy teams the same opportunity.

The OAC had two regional ranked teams after Mount in JCU and 8-2 Marietta. The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference had three in Whitewater and conference champion La Crosse (9-1). There was also River Falls, which was 7-3, beat Hardin-Baylor and lost to Whitewater and La Crosse by a combined 10 points.

The NCAA uses its regional rankings in D-III to help determine the top teams considered for the playoffs. There are six regions of seven teams.

In Region 5, JCU was fifth. In Region 6, St. John's was third behind LaCrosse and Whitewater. And left out of the playoffs.

When the Blue Streaks and Whitewater opened the season at Don Shula Stadium, it was everything that was right about small-school college football. It was two Top 20-type programs going toe-to-toe. Two weeks later, Whitewater played St. John's and won, 56-28. Perhaps that result took St. John's off the NCAA's board for an at-large playoff bid.

Going forward in the current playoff format, there is no incentive for the likes of JCU and St. John's playing top-level competition out of conference. Absolutely none.

The NCAA has its share of critics, but it has the opportunity to right a wrong. Expand the D-III football playoffs now. Don't wait. Make it happen in 2024.