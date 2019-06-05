NCAA moves 3-point arc back to international distance

The NCAA men's basketball 3-point arc will be moved back to the international regulation of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the 2019-20 season, after a proposal was passed by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Wednesday.

The change, which moves the arc nearly 1 1/2 feet from its previous mark of 20 feet, 9 inches, will be implemented immediately at the Division I level. Divisions II and III will move the arc back starting in 2020-21. The international 3-point distance was used at the NIT Tournament in 2018 and 2019.

The previous distance had been in place since 2008-2009. Before that time, the 3-point arc was at 19 feet, 9 inches.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Colorado coach Tad Boyle, chair of the Basketball Rules Committee, said in a statement when submitting the proposal in May that the move was necessary to open up spacing on the floor.

"After gathering information over the last two seasons, we feel it's time to make the change," Boyle said. "Freedom of movement in the game remains important, and we feel this will open up the game. We believe this will remove some of the congestion on the way to the basket."

While teams averaged slightly more shots per game from behind the 3-point arc in the 2019 NIT Tournament, the field-goal percentage of 33 percent was down slightly from the 35.2 percent from the regular season. The 35.2 percent figure from the regular season matched the highest average in the country since 2007-08, which led to the 2008-09 change.

The panel also approved four other proposals:

-After an offensive rebound, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds instead of 30. That follows an NBA rule change this year that had the association's 24-second clock reset to 14 after an offensive rebound.

Story continues

-Coaches will be permitted to call live-ball timeouts during the last two minutes of the second half and overtime.

-Replay review may now apply to goaltending and basket interference calls in the final two minutes of the second half and overtime.

-Players who use derogatory language about an opponent's race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability will be given a technical foul.

--Field Level Media