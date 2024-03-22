NCAA Men's Tournament - Saturday Games to Watch
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green preview day three of the 2024 NCAA Men’s tournament, highlighting three captivating matchups to watch.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
The women's tournament has 11 games that tip off before 6 p.m. ET. The men's tournament has two.
March Madness is here, and Friday is the busiest day of the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.