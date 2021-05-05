NCAA men's regional fields: No. 1 seeds OU, OSU, UT, FSU, Clemson and Wake

Breaking News:

The top NCAA Division I men's golf teams in the country now know if and where they are playing regionals.

The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee announced Wednesday the fields for each of the six regionals, which will be played May 17-19 at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Indiana; Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida; Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma; Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tennessee; and Tumble Creek Golf and Country Club in Cle Elum, Washington.

Regional sites include either 13 or 14 teams and five or 10 individuals not on advancing teams. There were 30 conference champions who earned automatic bids this year. The top seeds are Oklahoma, Texas, Clemson, Wake Forest, Florida State and Oklahoma State, the latter two of which are hosting.

The top five teams and top individual not on advancing teams will move on to the May 28-June 2 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here is a look at each of the six regional fields and seedings:

Noblesville Regional

The Sagamore Club, Noblesville, Indiana, hosted by Ball State

TEAMS
1. Texas
2. North Carolina
3. Tennessee
4. North Florida
5. Louisville
6. South Florida (American)
7. UAB
8. Duke
9. UNCW
10. Arkansas State
11. Campbell (Big South)
12. UT Martin (Ohio Valley)
13. Loyola Chicago (Missouri Valley)

INDIVIDUALS
1. Ross Steelman, Missouri
2. Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
3. Joe Weiler, Purdue
4. Mark Goetz, West Virginia
5. Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
6. Alex Goff, Kentucky
7. Cole Bradley, Purdue
8. David Perkins, Illinois State
9. Michael Cascino, Butler
10. Henry May, Dayton

Tallahassee Regional

Seminole Legacy GC, Tallahassee, Florida, hosted by Florida State

TEAMS
1. Florida State
2. Georgia
3. Liberty (ASUN)
4. LSU
5. Georgia Tech
6. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt)
7. TCU
8. Indiana
9. Kansas
10. USC
11. Ohio State
12. Davidson (Atlantic-10)
13. Florida A&M (MEAC)
14. Long Island (Northeast)

INDIVIDUALS
1. Keller Harper, Furman
2. Johnny Travale, UCF
3. Michael Sakane, Jacksonville
4. Enrique Dimayuga, Florida Atlantic
5. Saptak Talwar, Sacred Heart

Stillwater Regional

Karsten Creek GC, Stillwater, Oklahoma, hosted by Oklahoma State

TEAMS
1. Oklahoma State (Big 12)
2. Illinois (Big Ten)
3. Auburn
4. SMU
5. Notre Dame
6. Alabama
7. Baylor
8. Sam Houston State (Southland)
9. Little Rock
10. Ole Miss
11. Northwestern
12. College of Charleston (Colonial)
13. Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)

INDIVIDUALS
1. Devon Bling, UCLA
2. Mark Lawrence Jr., Virginia Tech
3. Trip Kinney, Iowa State
4. Vicente Marzilio, North Texas
5. Lachlan Barker, Iowa State
6. A.J. Ott, Colorado State
7. Tim Tillmanns, Kansas State
8. Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM
9. Lucas Carper, UC Davis
10. Jack Howes, Oral Roberts

Kingston Springs Regional

GC of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hosted by Vanderbilt

TEAMS
1. Clemson (ACC)
2. North Carolina State
3. Vanderbilt (SEC)
4. Arkansas
5. San Diego State
6. Virginia
7. Charlotte
8. Kent State (MAC)
9. UTSA
10. Houston
11. Loyola (Md.) (Patriot)
12. UConn (Big East)
13. Iona (MAAC)

INDIVIDUALS
1. James Piot, Michigan State
2. Ben van Wyk, Augusta
3. Evan Davis, Belmont
4. Van Holmgren, Florida Gulf Coast
5. Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers
6. Hunter Eichhorn Marquette
7. Brandon Einstein, High Point
8. Hunter Fry, USC Upstate
9. Timothius Tamardi, Appalachian State
10. Austin Devereux, Rider

Albuquerque Regional

Championship Course at UNM, Albuquerque, New Mexico, hosted by New Mexico

TEAMS
1. Oklahoma
2. Arizona State
3. Texas A&M
4. Texas Tech
5. New Mexico (Mountain West)
6. Stanford
7. Oregon State
8. Boise State
9. South Carolina
10. Nevada
11. San Diego
12. New Mexico State (WAC)
13. Oakland (Horizon)
14. Prairie View A&M (SWAC)

INDIVIDUALS
1. Tommy Stephenson, Fresno State
2. Daniel O’Loughlin, Colorado
3. Blake Hathcoat, St. Mary’s (Calif.)
4. Gavin Cohen, Loyola Marymount
5. Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

Cle Elum Regional

Tumble Creek G&CC, Cle Elum, Washington, hosted by Washington

TEAMS
1. Wake Forest
2. Pepperdine (West Coast)
3. Florida
4. Arizona (Pac-12)
5. San Francisco
6. Iowa
7. Washington
8. East Tennessee State (SoCon)
9. Utah
10. Oregon
11. Mississippi State
12. Long Beach State (Big West)
13. Denver (Summit)
14. Sacramento State (Big Sky)

INDIVIDUALS
1. Carson Lundell, BYU
2. Matt McCarty, Santa Clara
3. Jack Trent, UNLV
4. Jake Vincent, Southern Utah
5. Gabe Lysen, Utah Valley

