NCAA to give men's basketball teams scheduling options for 2020-21 season

Teams will have more customization for the upcoming 2020-21 NCAA men's basketball season.

Friday, the NCAA approved a proposal that teams can schedule either 28 or 29 regular-season games depending on the number of pre-conference tournaments they participate in, per the Associated Press.

The proposal states that teams that play 28 regular-season games can participate in one multiple-team event that will play up to three games. Teams that schedule 29 games will be able to participate in multiple-team events that have them play two games.

Non-Division I programs can only participate if they're the hosts.

