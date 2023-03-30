NCAA men’s basketball: Looking at the top available transfer portal players

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four is set to take place this weekend, and with other teams now looking ahead to next season, many players have entered the booming transfer portal.

With the transfer portal becoming a more popular option in recent years due to the NIL and other factors, more names should enter in the coming weeks of April. Nonetheless, the Colorado Buffaloes could be active in the portal with a couple of needs to fill following the departures of Lawson Lovering, Quincy Allen and Nique Clifford.

Let’s examine the top five players available in the transfer portal based on the recent rankings by 247Sports:

DALTON KNECHT, NORTHERN COLORADO

Dalton Knecht is looking for a new home after spending his entire collegiate career at Northern Colorado, and the Buffs have reportedly been in contact with the Colorado native.

BRANDON MURRAY, GEORGETOWN

Georgetown parted ways with Patrick Ewing and hired Ed Cooley, and Brandon Murray entered the portal. He finished this season averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

JAMEER NELSON JR., DELAWARE

Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of former NBA star Jameer Nelson, averaged 20.6 PPG with 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists on the year and is one of the most coveted players in the portal.

TARAN ARMSTRONG, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST

Taran Armstrong is a special player, although a hidden treasure playing at California Baptist. He averaged 11.3 PPG with 4.5 rebounds and five assists this past season, and the sophomore has a bright future wherever he lands.

KEL'EL WARE, OREGON

Yes, Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware is the biggest name in the portal and one of the newest. The Buffs would likely love to get involved but just look at some of the programs interested in Ware.

