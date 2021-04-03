NCAA March Madness betting: Once again, most of the bets are on Gonzaga

There's no line too high for Gonzaga bettors.

Even though the Bulldogs were 14-point favorites at BetMGM, the largest spread for a national semifinal game in at least 25 years, it's another round of bettors loading up on Gonzaga.

Of all the money bet on the Gonzaga-UCLA game at BetMGM, 79 percent is on Gonzaga laying a huge number.

That pattern follows the first four rounds of the NCAA tournament. Bettors haven't lost on Gonzaga yet.

Gonzaga has covered in each tournament game

Despite having the largest spread in each of the first four rounds, Gonzaga has covered the spread in each of their four tournament games. In three of the games, the cover was never in doubt.

Gonzaga has been the story of the tournament. They got through the season undefeated and are two wins from being the first undefeated champion in 45 years.

The Bulldogs' dominance has been impressive. UCLA is an 11 seed but is coming off wins against Alabama and Michigan, the top two seeds in the East region. BetMGM opened the line for the UCLA game at 13.5 and it was quickly bet up to 14.

The bets on Gonzaga never slowed down despite a spread that would seem more appropriate for the first round, not the Final Four.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammate Jalen Suggs (1) during Gonzaga's Elite Eight win. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Big bet comes in with Gonzaga

One of the biggest bets made in the 24 hours before tipoff was a parlay that included the Gonzaga moneyline, which is -1200. An $88,000 parlay on Gonzaga moneyline and Baylor moneyline (-215) was placed at BetMGM. That bettor would win $52,000 if both No. 1 seeds win Saturday.

The other large bet made at BetMGM just before Saturday's games awas $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Baylor-Houston over, which is 135 points.

Among the other big bets during the week, a couple included Gonzaga:

$308K to win $280K on Baylor -5

$275K to win $250K on Gonzaga -14

$115K to win $100K on Gonzaga -8 first half

The only sure thing in this tournament seems to be that as long as Gonzaga keeps playing, the betting money will be pouring in on them.

