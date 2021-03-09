NCAA March Madness betting: Michigan is the favorite, but Illinois is on fire entering Big Ten tournament

Conference tournament betting previews: ACC, Big East, SEC

With four teams ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, it’s hard to point to a league other than the Big Ten as the nation’s best conference.

Michigan, in its second season under Juwan Howard, brought the Big Ten regular season title back to Ann Arbor. And there are teams like Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State that all have the ability to make a run deep into March. When all is said and done, you could see as many as 10 Big Ten teams earn a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Before the Big Dance, though, is the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, beginning on Wednesday. With so much talent in the conference from top to bottom, it’s a wide open field.

Which teams should you bet on? Using the odds provided by BetMGM, here are the teams you should consider — and avoid — this week.

Best bet: Illinois +300

Illinois is playing the best of any team in the Big Ten. And with Ayo Dosunmu back in the lineup, Brad Underwood’s group is going to be extremely tough to beat.

Entering the Big Ten tournament, the Fighting Illini are winners in 11 of their last 12 games. That includes three straight over ranked opponents — all on the road. With Dosunmu sidelined after taking a hit to the face, Illinois still managed to fend off Wisconsin before pulling off a huge upset over Michigan in Ann Arbor, giving UM just its second loss of the season in blowout fashion, 76-53.

Dosunmu, a national player of the year candidate, returned on Sunday against Ohio State and poured in 19 points in a 73-68 win in Columbus. Though Michigan edged the Illini to win the Big Ten regular season title, Illinois has the personnel to battle with anybody.

Michigan is the betting favorite at +175, but has lost two of its last three games and could be without starting guard Eli Brooks when it returns to action. Another of the Big Ten’s top teams, Iowa, is also dealing with a significant injury. Joe Wieskamp, one of the top outside shooters in the country, hurt his ankle on Sunday against Wisconsin. Like Brooks, his status is unknown entering the Big Ten tournament.

That uncertainty makes me like Illinois even more, especially at a decent value like +300.

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Team to avoid: Wisconsin +2000

Wisconsin is a senior-laden team used to playing in the postseason, but this group doesn’t have the level of talent or depth that past Badgers teams have had. Players like Frank Kaminsky, Sam Dekker or Ethan Happ aren’t walking through that door. Sure, D’Mitrik Trice can get hot and guys like Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers can score inside and out. But these guys have been plagued by inconsistency throughout the year and really struggled down the stretch.

Wisconsin enters the postseason having lost six of its previous eight games. The Badgers are the No. 6 seed in this tournament. Against the tournament’s top five seeds — Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and Ohio State — Wisconsin is a combined 0-7 this season.

This just doesn’t seem like the type of team that can make a run in March.

Sleeper: Michigan State +3500

It’s strange to put Michigan State in a sleeper category when you remember that the Spartans have won four of the last eight Big Ten tournaments. This hasn’t been your typical MSU season under Tom Izzo. It wasn’t too long ago that MSU was considered a long shot to make the NCAA tournament. Now, by most projections, MSU is firmly in the field of 68.

MSU opened Big Ten play by losing seven of its first nine games. Since then, though, MSU has gone 7-4 with resume-boosting wins over Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan. MSU is the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament, so if it gets past Maryland it will have to meet up with Michigan once again. But with Izzo’s history of having his teams playing their best at this time of year, it’s definitely worth taking a flier on the Spartans with odds of +3500.

Another team that’s not considered quite as big a long shot is Purdue at +1200. The Boilermakers have quietly been playing excellent ball the last few weeks, winning five straight. Purdue has a dominant big man in Trevion Williams whose backup, 7-foot-3 freshman Zach Edey, is coming off consecutive 20-point performances. The Boilermakers have three other freshmen, Jaden Ivey, Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis, who are major contributors.

