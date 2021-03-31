  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NCAA March Madness betting: Bettor puts down $550K on USC twice in same game

Sam Cooper
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Want to add some excitement to your Tuesday night? Just follow the lead of this bettor at BetMGM.

Just before Tuesday night’s Elite Eight showdown between Gonzaga and USC, the bettor put down a whopping $550,000 on USC +8.5. It didn’t go well. Gonzaga, the NCAA men's tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, stormed out to a 19-point halftime lead.

At that point, with USC sticking within 8.5 points looking like a long shot, the bettor put in another huge bet on the Trojans. This time, it was a pick 'em bet for another $550,000 on USC to outscore Gonzaga in the second half.

This one came all the way down to the end. After Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds to go, coach Mark Few cleared his bench and put the backups in.

Suggs’ triple made the score 83-64, meaning the Gonzaga lead was still 19 points and both teams had scored 34 second-half points. But when Gonzaga’s Dominick Harris made a layup with 11 seconds to go, this bettor was on the verge of losing another $550,000.

Fortunately, USC’s Max Agbonkpolo responded with a layup of his own, this time with just two seconds left in regulation. It was a bucket that was completely meaningless relative to the outcome of the game (final score: Gonzaga 74, USC 55), but it turned another enormous loss into a push for this bettor.

And if you thought that was enough action for one night, this same bettor followed up those two bets with another: $550,000 on UCLA +6.5 vs. Michigan in Tuesday night’s second Elite Eight game.

Just another night at the sportsbook.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Max Agbonkpolo #23 of the USC Trojans handles the ball during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
USC's Max Agbonkpolo handles the ball during the second half against Gonzaga in the men's Elite Eight at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • UCLA-Michigan conjures up more memorable images of March

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The names UCLA and Michigan can't help but conjure up some of the most memorable images of March. The blur of Tyus Edney racing up the floor for a buzzer-beating layup to beat Missouri, and eventually leading the Bruins to their 11th national championship. The Fab Five in their baggy shorts trying to repeat the feat, only for Chris Webber to call a timeout he didn't have.

  • NCAA March Madness betting roundup: Alabama's buzzer-beating 3 set up a brutal bad beat for under bets

    The under cashed in the first six games of the Sweet 16, and it was going to be 7-for-7 before Alabama's buzzer-beater.

  • Men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament odds: Should Gonzaga be the favorite to win March Madness?

    The days between Selection Sunday and tournament tipoff bring about a perennial bracket question: Will the No. 1 overall seed win it all? Although often appearing to be the obvious choice, the No. 1 overall seed hasn’t been crowned champion of the NCAA men’s tournament since 2007 and has only made it to the Final

  • Zion Williamson on verge of tying historic record after beating Celtics

    Zion Williamson is dominating the NBA right now, and he has one of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's league records in his sights.

  • Stephen Curry hilariously recalled searching for frat parties at 19

    Curry had a perfect answer when asked to put into perspective what James Wiseman is doing at 19, and what he was doing at the same age.

  • Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row

    Ceramics, make-up and furniture could be hit amid a row over a new UK tax on tech firms.

  • USC's Final Four dreams shattered in Elite Eight loss to top-seeded Gonzaga

    USC lost to top-seeded Gonzaga 85-66 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, ending the Trojans' hopes of reaching the Final Four.

  • Final Four or heading home: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

    Gonzaga kept its quest to become the first undefeated men's team in college basketball since 1976 alive after an Elite Eight rout of Southern Cal.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: $300K bet comes in on Houston despite Oregon State ATS hot streak

    Oregon State has been on an unbelievable run against the spread, but one bettor thinks that will end in the Elite Eight against Houston.

  • Michigan basketball vs. UCLA in Elite Eight: Live score updates

    Michigan Wolverines basketball and the UCLA Bruins meet in the Elite Eight at about 9:57 p.m. Monday in Indianapolis. You can watch the game on TBS.

  • Hero or villain? Houston's Kelvin Sampson has survived and advanced

    Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are still alive in the NCAA tournament — a testament to his resilience as a coach and the uneven nature of this college basketball season.

  • Here's Jimmy Fallon and Addison Rae's TikTok skit, with all original creators edited in

    On "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon invited Addison Rae to perform popular TikTok dances. Here's why the sketch received backlash.

  • Lakers news: Schröder turned down extension in ‘4-year, $80 million range’

    Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Lakers guard rebuffed multiple offers at an extension.

  • Gonzaga Bulldogs rout USC Trojans, advance to the Final Four and 30-0

    Two wins away from perfection.

  • Giants to sign Danny Shelton: 4 things to know

    The New York Giants are expected to sign Danny Shelton, so here are four things to know about the team's newest nose tackle.

  • Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

    Somewhere under the thick red haze floating over Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano took the checkered flag for NASCAR's first Cup Series race at a dirt track in 50 years. Logano got a jump on Denny Hamlin on the overtime restart to earn his third career victory at Bristol.

  • Why FIFA blocks the U.S. men's national team from playing for an Olympics spot

    The U.S. once again will not have a men's soccer team competing at the Olympics, but the best the United States has to offer isn't allowed on the pitch.

  • Daniel Cormier shuts down talk of Jon Jones being scared of Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s not afraid, bro’

    Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)