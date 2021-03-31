NCAA March Madness betting: Bettor puts down $550K on USC twice in same game
Want to add some excitement to your Tuesday night? Just follow the lead of this bettor at BetMGM.
Just before Tuesday night’s Elite Eight showdown between Gonzaga and USC, the bettor put down a whopping $550,000 on USC +8.5. It didn’t go well. Gonzaga, the NCAA men's tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, stormed out to a 19-point halftime lead.
At that point, with USC sticking within 8.5 points looking like a long shot, the bettor put in another huge bet on the Trojans. This time, it was a pick 'em bet for another $550,000 on USC to outscore Gonzaga in the second half.
This one came all the way down to the end. After Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds to go, coach Mark Few cleared his bench and put the backups in.
Suggs’ triple made the score 83-64, meaning the Gonzaga lead was still 19 points and both teams had scored 34 second-half points. But when Gonzaga’s Dominick Harris made a layup with 11 seconds to go, this bettor was on the verge of losing another $550,000.
Fortunately, USC’s Max Agbonkpolo responded with a layup of his own, this time with just two seconds left in regulation. It was a bucket that was completely meaningless relative to the outcome of the game (final score: Gonzaga 74, USC 55), but it turned another enormous loss into a push for this bettor.
And if you thought that was enough action for one night, this same bettor followed up those two bets with another: $550,000 on UCLA +6.5 vs. Michigan in Tuesday night’s second Elite Eight game.
Just another night at the sportsbook.
