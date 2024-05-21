NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional schedule set - Georgia to face UCLA

ATHENS, Ga. – The number 11 national seed University of Georgia softball team will travel to Los Angeles to take on sixth-seeded UCLA in the NCAA Super Regional round. The best-of-three series will begin Thursday, May 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN2 from Easton Stadium.

Game two is the series will be Friday at 10 p.m. ET and will air on ***. If necessary, Saturday’s game three will begin at * p.m. ET.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and Bruins in the Super Regional. Georgia and UCLA squared off in Supers in 2005. Georgia won game one, but UCLA won back-to-back one-run games to advance to OKC. The Bruins swept the Super Regional in LA in 2008. Georgia is 1-6 all-time against the Bruins in the postseason.

The Bulldogs and Bruins squared off earlier this season in Clearwater, Florida. Georgia won the matchup 7-2.

Georgia won three straight games out of the elimination bracket to win the NCAA Athens Regional on Sunday. Georgia will make its 13th program appearance in the Super Regionals.