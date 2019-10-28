Iowa State fan hospitalized after fall from upper deck at Jack Trice Stadium

One Iowa State fan was hospitalized after he fell over the upper deck wall into the lower bowl of the stadium on Saturday. (AP/Matthew Putney)

An Iowa State fan was hospitalized after he fell from the upper deck at Jack Trice Stadium during the Cyclones’ 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, according to Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register.

The fan, sitting in the front row of Section V near the 40 yard line, tumbled over the wall and into the section below him in the lower bowl at some point in the first half of the homecoming game. He was knocked unconscious immediately, according to KCCI, and stayed that way for about 30 seconds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The fan was taken out of the stadium on a stretcher and transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Iowa State declined to identify the fan, and neither the university nor the hospital provided an update on his condition to the Des Moines Register. The investigation, the Iowa State University Police Department said, is ongoing.

Individual falls from upper level of Jack Trice Stadium during game https://t.co/ZLTuNIxih5 pic.twitter.com/tHgSsWwYN4 — KCCI News (@KCCINews) October 28, 2019

“The police chief is confirming a fall at the stadium,” Angie Hunt, interim director of the Iowa State news service, told the Des Moines Register. “Police aren’t commenting beyond confirming that someone fell, and that they’re continuing to investigate.”

The incident, according to the Des Moines Register, is believed to be the first of its kind at the stadium since it opened in 1975.

Story continues

Though Oklahoma State jumped out to a 21-13 lead at halftime, Iowa State stormed back in the second half and tied the game up with less than 10 minutes left thanks to a four-yard touchdown run from Breece Hall. A 26-yard interception return for a touchdown from Malcolm Rodriguez just minutes later, however, sealed the deal for the Cowboys — snapping Iowa State’s three-game win streak.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders went 16-of-24 for 249 yards and had two touchdowns in the win. He hit wide receiver Tylan Wallace eight times for 131 yards, too, including a huge 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, while throwing for 382 yards and a touchdown, threw three interceptions in the loss.

More from Yahoo Sports: