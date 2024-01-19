NCAA to investigate UF football a year after Jaden Rashada’s failed $13.8 million NIL deal

GAINESVILLE — The Florida football program is under NCAA investigation for potential rules violations, according to documents provided a year after quarterback signee Jaden Rashada’s failed $13.8 NIL deal spurred public scrutiny and the specter of future infractions for coach Billy Napier’s program.

UF school president Ben Sasse received a notice of inquiry June, 9, 2023, stating the NCAA enforcement staff had begun to investigate the football program, according to records obtained Friday by the Orlando Sentinel following a public-records request.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker first reported the news.

Action Network HQ’s Brett McMurphy reported Rashada is at the center of the investigation.

“We have been and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA,” UF senior associate athletics director Steve McClain said. “We hold ourselves to high standards of excellence and integrity on and off the field. Because we follow NCAA policies about maintaining confidentiality, we are unable to offer additional comments.”

The NCAA redacted the names of investigators in the letter and did not mention Rashada. The Gators’ high-profile recruitment of the California high school star in 2022, however, raised red flags.

Universities are not allowed to offer inducements to potential prospects. Yet legislation, guidelines and oversight of Name, Image and Likeness deals also has been inconsistent and muddled since the July 1, 2021, law went into effect.

An NIL deal worth $13.8 million originally persuaded Rashada to change his commitment from Miami to Florida on Nov. 10, 2022. The Gator Collective, a third-party entity that raises money from athletic donors to fund NIL deals for athletes, orchestrated the contract but ultimately could not honor the financial terms.

Rashada signed with the Gators on Dec. 21, 2022, but was released from his letter of intent on Jan. 21, 2023, and soon signed with Arizona State. The 19-year-old was the nation’s No. 7 quarterback prospect per 247Sports composite rankings after he completed 60.1% of his throws for 5,275 yards, 59 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The episode became a black eye nationally for Napier’s program and its NIL efforts.

UF shifted its strategy and leadership in April to Florida Victorious, led by Miami businessman and UF alum Jose Costa, and away from the Gator Collective, which was founded by former UF pitcher Eddie Rojas. The school aimed to streamline the process for all involved parties, prevent potential violations of NCAA rules or state laws and eliminate competing agendas of multiple Gators’ collectives.

The Rashada episode provided a major impetus.

Napier and athletic director Scott Stricklin addressed the situation, but each expressed confidence the NCAA would be satisfied with UF’s handling of the matter.

Asked Feb. 1, 2023, during National Signing Day if he expected the NCAA to investigate Rashada’s commitment, Napier said, “We don’t.”

Napier went on to discuss the challenges of NIL, given the “number of variables that go into this when you start talking about state law, NCAA compliance, really no defined market and no parameters for that market.”

The Gators’ coach concluded, “We’re all learning. We’re all competing in a different dynamic relative to the institution we’re at, where it’s located, the leadership at each school, and the resources available for each school. It’s very much a fluid situation.”

The NCAA’s next step comes at a time with the governing body of college sports attempts to legislate NIL.

On Jan. 11, the NCAA suspended Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins for the first three games of the 2024 season for connecting a potential transfer with a representative from a collective during an official visit. The booster reportedly offered the prospect $15,000.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com