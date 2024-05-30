NCAA individual champion Adela Cernousek off to dream start at U.S. Women's Open

Adela Cernousek’s dream run continued Thursday at the U.S. Women’s Open.

The rising senior at Texas A&M, who two weeks ago captured the NCAA individual title for her first college victory, kept rolling in the biggest event in women’s golf.

With her college coach on the bag, Cernousek carded a 1-under 69 to take a share of the early lead at Lancaster Country Club. She was one of just three players who broke par in the early wave.

“I don’t think I have any expectations,” Cernousek said after her first career major round. “I don’t think I have anything to lose, so I just tried to enjoy everything with [coach Gerrod Chadwell] on the bag and just live the experience to the fullest.”

Cernousek, now ranked 15th in the world, was already exempt through qualifying when she won NCAAs earlier this month at La Costa. (She earned medalist honors in her qualifier on May 14.) The Frenchwoman is coming off an A&M season in which she recorded a school-record 69.94 scoring average, posted eight top-6 finishes and became the first player in program history to capture the individual NCAA title.

Cernousek acquitted herself well against the pros, too. When she finished her round Thursday, she was ranked inside the top 10 both in strokes gained: off the tee and on the greens.

It’s already been a memorable week for Cernousek, who played early-week practice rounds with Rose Zhang, Angel Yin and fellow countrywoman Celine Boutier. Though she didn’t connect with her this week, Cernousek also frequently receives advice from Chadwell’s wife, former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis.

“I can’t even believe I’m playing here this week, actually,” Cernousek said. “It’s one of the most important tournaments out there for me. It’s super fun to be able to be here.”