NCAA hopes on line, Duke takes aims at Louisville

·2 min read

NCAA hopes on line, Duke takes aims at Louisville

Duke cleared the first hurdle Tuesday in its last-ditch effort to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Tenth-seeded Duke, which likely needs to win the ACC tournament this week in Greensboro, N.C., to advance to the NCAA field, took care of business during an 86-51 rout of 15th-seeded Boston College in the opening round.

The Blue Devils (12-11) next will have to beat seventh-seed Louisville (13-6) on Wednesday night to keep those hopes alive.

No team has ever won five ACC tournament games in five days, the feat Duke hopes to accomplish.

The Cardinals, who closed the regular season with a 78-68 loss to top-seeded Virginia on Saturday, swept Duke during the regular season for the first time.

In both games, All-ACC first team guard Carlik Jones led the Cardinals, scoring 24 points in a 70-65 win at Louisville on Jan. 23, then putting up 25 points in an 80-73 overtime victory Feb. 27 in Durham, N.C. Jones averages 17 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

"We have to defend and rebound," Duke freshman guard DJ Steward said in a postgame interview Tuesday with the ACC Network. "Carlik Jones is obviously a great player, and we have to stay aware of him at all times and stay locked in."

A major key for Duke will be keeping its own All-ACC first teamer, Matthew Hurt, on the court. Hurt, who is averaging 18.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, scored 24 and 37 points in the two games against Louisville but fouled out of both contests.

Hurt only had eight points against Boston College on Tuesday, but Steward contributed 17 points and Mark Williams had 13 for Duke, which made 15 of 32 shots from 3-point range.

Louisville's frontcourt of Jae'Lyn Withers (10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds per game) and Samuell Williamson (9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) will take on the challenge of containing Hurt.

"We made some mistakes in the Virginia game that if we are going to advance both in the ACC tournament and any type of postseason, that we have to clean up," Louisville coach Chris Mack said.

Duke snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Boston College. The margin of victory was easily the Blue Devils' largest of the season.

--Field Level Media

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Duke		-139-2.5O 141.5
Louisville		+115+2.5U 141.5
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Despite recent struggles, Florida State is the team to beat in ACC tournament

    Virginia moved past Florida State over the weekend to win the ACC regular season title. But who should you trust in the conference tournament?

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • UFC 259 full results: Blachowicz decisions Adesanya; Nunes dominates Anderson; Yan DQ'd vs. Sterling

    Only one belt changed hands Saturday at UFC 259.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Rams lineman Michael Brockers fires shot at J.J. Watt: 'We all know who the real 9-9 is'

    Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.

  • PGA Tour institutes ‘Bryson Rule’ with internal OB left of the lake on No. 18 at TPC Sawgrass

    Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.

  • Megan Anderson no longer under contract following UFC 259 loss

    Despite recently challenging for the UFC women's featherweight title, Megan Anderson is no longer under contract with the promotion.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: “Y’all barking up the right tree.”

    Cornerback Richard Sherman has expressed a desire to stay with the San Francisco 49ers that he knows likely will be unfulfilled. When it comes to teammate Trent Williams, Sherman believes that will be a different outcome. Sherman was joined by Williams on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast and they discussed possible destinations for each other with [more]

  • Jeopardy! contestants have insane disrespect for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

    Eagles legend and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid landed on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, but he did not get a fair shake. By Adam Hermann

  • After Bears tag Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen stumps for extension

    Tarik Cohen makes it clear via Twitter that he wants Ryan Pace to sign Allen Robinson to a long-term deal after the Bears placed the star wide receiver on a franchise tag on Tuesday.

  • What the Trent Brown trade tells us about Bill Belichick’s thinking

    The New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Is this a window into their thinking at quarterback?

  • Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade

    Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade

  • Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

    The recruiting process can never start early enough.