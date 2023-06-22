NCAA hands down punishment for LSU football, men's basketball and Will Wade

The NCAA's Independent Resolution Panel ruled on Thursday that LSU men's basketball and football will be on probation for the next three years.

The panel, which is a part of the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process, also ruled that former LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade will be handed a two-year show-cause order and be suspended for the first 10 games this season as the new coach at McNeese State.

The IARP's ruling comes after the NCAA handed LSU a Notice of Allegations in March of 2022 for potential recruiting violations committed by LSU's men's basketball and football programs.

LSU coach Will Wade watches his team play against Missouri at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Feb. 26, 2022.

Thursday's ruling also details the self-imposed penalties from the university, including a scholarship reduction for the men's basketball program over the next two seasons and a postseason ban for the football program during the 2020-21 season.

LSU fired Wade on March 12, 2022, three days after the program received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA. LSU's men's basketball and football programs were handed 11 alleged violations in the Notice of Allegations, including eight Level 1 offenses.

Wade was fired for cause, as the IARP charged him with five Level 1 and two Level 2 NCAA violations. He was let go the day before the Tigers' opening-round opponent at the 2022 NCAA Tournament was announced.

Wade did not coach during the 2022-23 season but was hired by McNeese State to become its coach on March 13, 2023.

LSU, meanwhile, hired Murray State coach Matt McMahon to replace Wade following its opening-round exit at the NCAA Tournament. In his first season at LSU, McMahon led the Tigers to a 14-19 record and a 2-16 mark in conference play.

