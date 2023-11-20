NCAA grants UC Bearcat Aziz Bandaogo's waiver claim. 7-footer will play Wednesday.

The University of Cincinnati's Wednesday night home game with Georgia Tech has some added appeal now as the NCAA has granted the mental health waiver claim of 7-foot center Aziz Bandaogo, allowing the two-time transfer to play.

UC basketball coach Wes Miller had argued passionately on behalf of Bandaogo and 6-11 Jamille Reynolds, whose appeal has yet to be heard.

UC statements on Bandaogo news

7-foot Aziz Bandaogo has been declared eligible to play for the UC Bearcats.

Statement from University of Cincinnati Men’s Basketball Coach Wes Miller"I’m thrilled for Aziz Bandaogo and can’t wait to have him play for us here at the University of Cincinnati this season. This process has been incredibly tough on Aziz and our whole team and I’m glad he can now focus on being the best student-athlete he can be for the Bearcats. We appreciate the NCAA for reconsidering his case, and ultimately coming to this decision.

I want to thank John Cunningham, President Pinto and the many people at the University of Cincinnati who supported Aziz during this process. Unfortunately, we still have another young man who is waiting to hear back from the NCAA on his waiver for immediate eligibility. Our hope is the NCAA will do the right thing in Jamille Reynolds’ case, as well."

Statement from Aziz Bandaogo"The day I have long dreamt of has finally come. I am grateful that the NCAA has reconsidered my case and granted my immediate eligibility. I am most thankful for my teammates, our coaching staff, administration and fans for continuously supporting me.

Ohio is my American home away from home. I cannot wait to make my Cincinnati debut and give this program everything I have. Go Bearcats!"

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) shoots during a preseason practice at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Legal briefs

"We are pleased that the NCAA has granted Aziz Bandaogo's eligibility. It was the right decision – and, even though it was belated, we appreciate the NCAA's decision nonetheless. We could not be more grateful to Aziz, his family, Coach Miller and the wonderful assistant coaches, and to the Athletic Director and the University of Cincinnati for their willingness to keep pushing to correct this wrong. We also want to thank Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and his team for their efforts in this matter."

Bandaogo was represented by the Morningstar Law Group of Raleigh, North Carolina with Swain Wood, Chris Graebe, Will Graebe and Kenzie Rakes along with Elliot Abrams of Cheshire Parker Schneider with help from Hart Miles. Locally, KMK LAw's Bill Posey and Bryce Yoder were involved. Morningstar and Cheshire Parker Schneider also successfully represented North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker, a two-time football transfer declared eligible for North Carolina football and Mack Brown in October.

Half of transfer tandem good to go

Both players are two-time transfers, Bandaogo from Utah Valley University and Akron and Reynolds from Temple and UCF. The NCAA had listed guidelines for two-time transfers to gain eligibility which included a condition for mental health. Miller was adamant that both players had met the guidelines and in recent press conferences used the stage to plead for the mental health of the student-athletes by allowing them to play.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55), left, speaks with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Northern Kentucky Norse at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Bandaogo came to the Bearcats in May after his coach Mark Madsen and many teammates left Utah Valley. In UC's quarterfinal loss in the NIT to the Wolverines he had 15 points and 12 rebounds. He averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in 2022-23.

Reynolds also played against the Bearcats for Temple last season and transferred in April. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Owls and had 12 points and five rebounds against UC in their American Athletic Association quarterfinal loss to the Bearcats last March.

Difference makers

"They make us way better," fellow big man Ody Oguama said recently of going against the pair in practice. "They're highly respected guys and freak athletes. Going against them every day makes everyone better. Not just me, the guards as well working on their games learning how to feed the post or throw lobs."

As for the now-eligible Bandaogo, Miller said this of the Senegal native at Big 12 Media Days this summer:

"An elite shot blocker. Elite rim protection. Elite ability to cover ground defensively. Having coached him all summer, he's even better than I thought. He's more versatile. He can switch out on guards. Offensively, his threat to catch a lob or to put pressure on the front of the rim is as good as I've ever seen on the college basketball court."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13), center, sits with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55), left, and Cincinnati Bearcats forward Sage Tolentino (44), right, in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Northern Kentucky Norse at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

When to see Bandaogo

UC plays Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena vs. Georgia Tech. Bandaogo had warmed up prior to the NKU game but then watched in sweats with teammate Reynolds. Reynolds got shots up after the game. Both players have been part of practices but did not play in any "secret" scrimmages prior to the season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC Bearcat big man Aziz Bandaogo cleared to play by NCAA