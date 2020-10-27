NCAA giving coaches 42 million reasons to cheat

The details of Arizona’s NCAA notice of allegations reported on Sunday were greeted with a shoulder shrug around college basketball, a sport that has become numb to one of the most sensationalized scandals in the history of college athletics. “I didn’t even click on the story,” said one veteran head coach, summing up the sentiment.

This is where we are in the meandering, impotent and completely ineffective NCAA enforcement process: We are entering the fourth college basketball season to be played since that day in September 2017 when the feds held a boisterous news conference to announce their investigation into basketball’s underbelly.

The NCAA has been so slow to act on the trove of evidence, testimony and wiretaps that they actually invented a new process to handle cases like the ones Arizona, Kansas, Louisville and others are facing. So when people ask what’s going to happen, there’s really no good answer, as the independent panel expected to handle their cases has never formally handled a case.

“There’s a complete disconnect from the publicity of the announcement to the investigation and result,” said a prominent athletic director. “I think I’m like the rest of the college world, just completely frustrated that it leads nowhere.”

Some coaches are worried the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) has been invented as an elaborate way to whitewash the scandal via bureaucracy, essentially subcommittee-ing the scandal to the point where it’s forgotten. That’s extreme cynicism, but it’s easy to see how they’ve got there three years later.

Consider just how much Miller, Kansas’ Bill Self, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, LSU’s Will Wade and Cal State-Northridge’s Mark Gottfried have prospered coaching through this. Over the three years since the scandal broke, those five coaches have collectively made more than $42 million.

Arizona coach Sean Miller reacts to a foul call in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) More

Leading a cheating program in college basketball doesn’t just allow you to prosper, you can actually fill swimming pools with your money and cannonball into it. Sure, they’ve endured a few cold looks on the recruiting trail, and Miller has made comic art of avoiding questions about the investigation in the media. But in reality, he should be laughing at the coaches who didn’t have an assistant arrested by the feds, as this whole ordeal has taught any coaches who operated by the book that they were painfully naïve for doing so.

How long have we been waiting? Well, Joe Burrow was an Ohio State backup when the FBI held its news conference. At this point, the senses are dulled. Rick Pitino has already been fired from Louisville, done a rehab hitch coaching pro ball in Greece and returned to Iona. They’ve already made a documentary deifying one of the scandal’s centerpieces, low-level runner Christian Dawkins. Miller’s former assistant, Book Richardson, has pled guilty and been in and out of federal prison. We’ve gone through the cycle of shame, punishment and alleged redemption, while the NCAA has mustered a ruling on one case — a stiff judgment of Oklahoma State via the committee on infractions — of the expected 12. Two schools, LSU and Alabama, still haven’t got their notices.

Here’s the Arizona news, via Seth Davis of The Athletic: Arizona faces five Level 1 violations, the same amount as Kansas. Arizona’s NOA reportedly include head coach control, failure to monitor by the university and lack of institutional control. There are nine total at the school.

It should amount to serious penalties — potentially a multi-year postseason ban — but predicting NCAA cases will be anything but slow is foolish. (SI.com’s Pat Forde gives a detailed recap of the Arizona allegations and wiretap conversations here, reminding us all of the ridiculousness of this, including a reference to bartering semen.)

Story continues