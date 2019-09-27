NCAA: Georgia Tech transfers eligible to play for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville says the NCAA has granted waivers to Georgia Tech transfers Elizabeth Balogun and Elizabeth Dixon, making two of the Atlantic Coast Conference's top freshmen last season immediately eligible to play for the Cardinals.

Balogun and Dixon left Tech after the school fired coach MaChelle Joseph on March 26 following an independent investigation into alleged mistreatment of players and staff.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said in a release Thursday night he was ''excited'' to have both players after losing All-America guard Asia Durr and two other veterans from a team that reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last season. Balogun and Dixon will each have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Balogun, a 6-foot-1 guard, was named ACC Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.6 points per game. Dixon, a 6-5 forward and All-ACC Freshman selection, averaged 11 points and 6.4 rebounds.

