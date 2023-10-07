How new NCAA gambling rules impact Iowa's Shannon
Nicole Auerbach explains how the NCAA's decision to consider lessening sports gambling penalties for athletes could impact the return of Iowa DL Noah Shannon.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Travis Kelce is once again having quite a week.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that is aligned for a Finals for the ages.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every single game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.