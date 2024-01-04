NCAA Football Video Game Returns: Notre Dame Players We Missed Out On

College football has its own cult-like following that makes it truly unique compared to any other American sport. Even in that group there are sub-groups that are even that much more passionate.

One of those groups includes anyone who was ever a fan of the NCAA Football video game by EA Sports.

Personally, I can’t begin to estimate the total hours spent as a high school student in my parents house playing that game, the amount of hours I invested in it during college, or the hours I spent in my early-20’s with it.

However, it went away after the NCAA Football ’13 edition, meaning we’ve gone a full decade (2014-2023 seasons) now without the game.

So which players in that time did we especially miss playing with if we would have been playing as Notre Dame?

Here are the 11 we missed out in video game form the most.

Michael Mayer - Tight End

A tight end isn’t always the most exciting player to play with in a video game but with Michael Mayer you’d have a almost a sure-fire reception each time and the ability to absolutely bulldoze poor defensive backs with ease to add to those yards after catch.

Isaiah Foskey - Defensive End

Isaiah Foskey finished his career with more sacks than any other player in the history of Notre Dame football. Personally, I liked playing defensively with a linebacker more than a defensive lineman, but if you prefer someone on the line and specifically an end, Foskey is your guy.

Deshone Kizer - Quarterback

The monster arm of Deshone Kizer would have been fun to play with and his ability to buy to on his feet as well as the physical ability to break tackles and elude sacks would have made him a fun option to play as quarterback. He wouldn’t have been Notre Dame’s most fun quarterback in that time, though…stay tuned.

Audric Estime - Running Back

This one comes down to preference quite a bit and perhaps I’m underselling Audric Estime’s speed in my video game evaluation of him. He’d be a monster at bowling defenders over, would be able to take 30 or so handoffs a game in a video game and would put up Heisman caliber numbers in dynasty mode. Not bad.

Kyren Williams - Running Back

He’s not the fastest but pound-for-pound he’s about as strong as any running back in recent Notre Dame history. We all had those opponents in a football video game that we just couldn’t seem to tackle no matter what. Kyren Williams would be exactly that for opponents.

Will Fuller - Wide Receiver

Will Fuller is the ultimate speed guy to use in a video game. Although Notre Dame had some viable wide receivers in this time frame, nobody comes close to what Fuller’s insane speed and shiftiness could do when you’re playing the video game.

Kyle Hamilton - Safety

It used to feel almost unfair when you’d play Madden with a buddy and they’d be the Ravens and Ed Reed would simply get in the way of or intercept seemingly anything thrown over 10 yards. That’s exactly how Kyle Hamilton would have been in the NCAA Football franchise.

Jaylon Smith - Linebacker

Like I mentioned previously, my preference on defense was to play as a linebacker. If Jaylon Smith was in the NCAA Football video game for Notre Dame then you’d be able to make better use of him than former defensive coordinator Brian Van Gorder ever did!

Josh Adams - Running Back

Nobody plays NCAA Football as an offensive lineman so eliminate Quenton Nelson (who helped Adams become great at Notre Dame) but Josh Adams would be a video game monster. His speed getting to run behind earthmovers like Nelson and Mike McGlinchey in a video game setting – he’d be like he was in real life!

Can you imagine how fun it would have been to play with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during his final season at Notre Dame? Two words: Hit Stick (and perhaps Forced Fumble).

Ian Book - Quarterback

This one isn’t particularly close for me. If you ever played Madden 2004 and played against Michael Vick you’ll know exactly why I feel this way. Ian Book didn’t have the best or strongest arm but his freakish athletic ability as a quarterback led to countless improvisations and excitement in real life. Now imagine how enhanced those would be in a video game where you get to control his player every down!

