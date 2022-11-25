NCAA football rivalry weekend preview
Some of the best and biggest matchups in NCAA football are happening Saturday. Cover 3 College Football podcast co-host and CBSSports.com writer Chip Patterson joins CBS News with a preview.
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Illinois vs Northwestern game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Saturday, November 26
Penn State is double digit favorites.
PJ Mustipher, Sean Clifford, Ji’Ayir Brown and other Nittany Lions will take part in Saturday’s Senior Day ceremony at Beaver Stadium.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 13 highlighted by Michigan at Ohio State, Auburn at Alabama, and Notre Dame at USC
It's Thanksgiving. What are you thankful for, Bengals fans?
Between losing on the field and getting involved in an ugly brawl off it, things have not gone well for Michigan State and highly paid head coach Mel Tucker this season.
Warriors star Steph Curry is also a big Red Sox fan, and he's doing his part to help his favorite MLB team as the race to sign free agent Aaron Judge heats up.
Following the Warriors' win over the Clippers, Steph Curry shared an adorable moment with his son, Canon.
What led the officials to overturn Hunter Henry's touchdown catch in Patriots-Vikings? The media sought an explanation from the NFL after the game, and here's what the league came back with.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
Lane Kiffin's son, Knox, and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers shared a heartwarming moment after the Egg Bowl.
The Patriots were robbed of a touchdown against the Vikings because the NFL forgot about a 2018 rule change regarding what a catch is.
Mississippi State won the Egg Bowl over Ole Miss in bizarre fashion.
Klatt is again complaining about LSU's placement in the rankings.
Kiffin spoke about the recent conjecture surrounding the Auburn job at length Thursday night. Here's what he did (and didn't) say.