NCAA Football Nation spotlights Texas A&M strong safety, Demani Richardson

Texas A&M starting strong safety Demani Richardson may not receive the type of outside coverage he deserves as one of the proven leaders on the Aggies 2023 roster, but credit to NCAA Football Nation, who spotlighted the talented defensive back who is poised to have his most productive season yet behind a stacked starting unit.

Richardson may not jump off the screen like some “twitchier” athletes from the recruiting ranks. Still, as a downhill run stopper with elite instincts who can truly quarterback a defensive similar to the middle linebacker, Demani is your man.

Entering his fifth season with the Maroon and White, Richardson is the definition of consistency, compiling 245 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 Sacks, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, three forced fumbles, and two touchdowns in 44 games, including 73 (48 solo tackles), five pass breakups, and recording both of his career touchdown returns in wins against Arkansas and LSU last season.

Alongside senior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Aggie’s defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin will be depending on Richardson to set the defensive tone week to week, and after the many failures experienced in 2022, I fully expect to witness a breakout campaign from one of the most underrated players entering the 2023 college football season.

Texas A&M will open the season vs. New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2, which will air on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CT.

