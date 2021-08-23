NCAA football betting: Texas A&M gets big national championship bet

Texas A&M opens the season ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25, but is considered somewhat of a long shot to win the national title. Being in the same division as Alabama will do that.

Nonetheless, one bettor at BetMGM is very confident that the Aggies have what it takes to win it all. The bettor put down $4,000 on the Aggies to win the national championship at +4000.

If that comes to fruition and A&M wins its first national championship in football since 1939, the bettor would win $160,000.

At +4000, the Aggies are tied with Iowa State for the sixth-best national championship odds, trailing Alabama (+260), Clemson (+450), Ohio State (+600), Georgia (+600) and Oklahoma (+800).

Texas A&M is coming off a 9-1 season in 2020, its third season with Jimbo Fisher as head coach. The Aggies’ only loss was in Week 2 at Alabama, and it was a 52-24 blowout. From there, they closed out the season with eight consecutive wins, including a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

Entering 2021, Texas A&M has a ton of experience coming back except for at one major position — quarterback. Less than two weeks before the Week 1 game against Kent State, the Aggies have yet to name a starter at QB. The competition is down to two contenders to replace four-year starter Kellen Mond: Haynes King and Zach Calzada.

Calzada attempted 24 passes as Mond’s backup in 2019, while King had four passing attempts in 2020. Calzada was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com in the class of 2019. King was a three-star recruit in 2020.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to reporters during SEC Media Days on July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama passes Oklahoma as most-bet team

Last week, it was Oklahoma that had received the most money to win it all. With the season inching closer, Alabama has surged ahead.

According to BetMGM, Alabama has now received 20.4% of the bets and 23.2% of the money. Oklahoma is second, receiving 15.6% of the bets and 20.4% of the money. Last Wednesday, BetMGM said that 23.2% of the national championship futures money was on the Sooners, ahead of Alabama at 19.5%.

In the updated data, Georgia has received 9.5% of the bets and 15.3% of the money, with Ohio State (7.6% of the bets, 9.7% of the money) and Clemson (6.2% of the bets, 5.7% of the money) next in line.

Texas A&M, even after that $4,000 bet, is down the list a few notches. The Aggies have received 3.9% of the bets and 3.6% of the money.

