NCAA football betting: Oklahoma, not Alabama, receiving most national championship money

Alabama may be the favorite to win the national championship yet again in 2021, but another team has received the most amount of money from bettors at BetMGM.

According to BetMGM, the most national championship betting money has come in on Oklahoma. The Sooners, who are listed at +800 to win their first title since 2000, have received 23.2% of the money. That’s more than Alabama, the defending champions and winners of three of the last six CFP titles. Alabama has +260 odds to repeat and have received 19.5% of the money.

Alabama and Oklahoma are the two most popular national title picks at BetMGM with the Crimson Tide receiving 18.6% of the bets and the Sooners receiving 17% of the bets.

Oklahoma has won six consecutive Big 12 titles and made four trips to the College Football Playoff. However, the Sooners were bounced from the CFP in the semifinals all four times. Last year, the Sooners overcame two early season losses to win the conference yet again, but those losses kept them from cracking the four-team playoff.

With Spencer Rattler back at quarterback and an improving defense, some think this could be the most complete team of the Lincoln Riley era. Under Riley, Oklahoma has always been prolific on offense, but the defense has been a weakness. The defense has gotten better in recent years. Can it be a national championship-level defense?

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Behind Oklahoma and Alabama is Georgia. Georgia, which has seen its national title odds jump from +800 to +600, has received 10.9% of the bets and 17.3% of the money.

Two other perennial CFP contenders, Ohio State and Clemson, are next in line. Ohio State (+600) has received 7% of the bets and 8.5% of the money. Clemson (+450) has received 5.4% of the bets and 4.1% of the money.

National championship odds, via BetMGM:

Alabama: +260

Clemson: +450

Ohio State: +600

Georgia: +600

Oklahoma: +800

Texas A&M: +4000

Iowa State: +4000

Florida: +5000

North Carolina: +5000

Miami: +5000

LSU: +5000

Notre Dame: +8000

Wisconsin: +8000

Oregon: +8000

Penn State: +8000

USC: +10000

Texas: +10000

Michigan: +10000

Washington: +10000

Arizona State: +12500

Auburn: +15000

Ole Miss: +15000

Cincinnati: +15000

Iowa: +20000

Indiana: +20000

Utah: +20000

UCLA: +20000

