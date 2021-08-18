NCAA football betting: Oklahoma, not Alabama, receiving most national championship money
Alabama may be the favorite to win the national championship yet again in 2021, but another team has received the most amount of money from bettors at BetMGM.
According to BetMGM, the most national championship betting money has come in on Oklahoma. The Sooners, who are listed at +800 to win their first title since 2000, have received 23.2% of the money. That’s more than Alabama, the defending champions and winners of three of the last six CFP titles. Alabama has +260 odds to repeat and have received 19.5% of the money.
Alabama and Oklahoma are the two most popular national title picks at BetMGM with the Crimson Tide receiving 18.6% of the bets and the Sooners receiving 17% of the bets.
Oklahoma has won six consecutive Big 12 titles and made four trips to the College Football Playoff. However, the Sooners were bounced from the CFP in the semifinals all four times. Last year, the Sooners overcame two early season losses to win the conference yet again, but those losses kept them from cracking the four-team playoff.
With Spencer Rattler back at quarterback and an improving defense, some think this could be the most complete team of the Lincoln Riley era. Under Riley, Oklahoma has always been prolific on offense, but the defense has been a weakness. The defense has gotten better in recent years. Can it be a national championship-level defense?
Behind Oklahoma and Alabama is Georgia. Georgia, which has seen its national title odds jump from +800 to +600, has received 10.9% of the bets and 17.3% of the money.
Two other perennial CFP contenders, Ohio State and Clemson, are next in line. Ohio State (+600) has received 7% of the bets and 8.5% of the money. Clemson (+450) has received 5.4% of the bets and 4.1% of the money.
National championship odds, via BetMGM:
Alabama: +260
Clemson: +450
Ohio State: +600
Georgia: +600
Oklahoma: +800
Texas A&M: +4000
Iowa State: +4000
Florida: +5000
North Carolina: +5000
Miami: +5000
LSU: +5000
Notre Dame: +8000
Wisconsin: +8000
Oregon: +8000
Penn State: +8000
USC: +10000
Texas: +10000
Michigan: +10000
Washington: +10000
Arizona State: +12500
Auburn: +15000
Ole Miss: +15000
Cincinnati: +15000
Iowa: +20000
Indiana: +20000
Utah: +20000
UCLA: +20000
