NCAA football betting: Ohio State moves past Alabama in national championship odds

Ohio State has moved past Alabama in the updated national title odds.

For the majority of the season, Alabama has been next in line behind Georgia for the oddsmakers at BetMGM. But after OSU demolished Michigan State and Alabama had another close call on Saturday, the Buckeyes now have the second-best national championship odds.

Georgia is still the favorite at -125, but Ohio State is now listed at +300 to win it all. OSU was +400 last week, but has now leapfrogged Alabama, which remains at +350 following its 42-35 home win over Arkansas.

Hours before Alabama’s nail-biter against Arkansas, Ohio State steamrolled Michigan State 56-7 to set up a winner-take-all matchup with Michigan this coming Saturday. Both teams are 10-1 and the winner will capture the Big Ten East crown and have the inside track to a College Football Playoff berth.

The Buckeyes are currently listed as 8-point favorites for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. Ohio State has won eight consecutive matchups in the series and 17 of the last 19.

Michigan has never defeated OSU during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach. If the Wolverines can get it done this year, they will head to the Big Ten title game — likely against Wisconsin.

If Ohio State or Michigan win the Big Ten, they will almost certainly be among four teams to qualify for the playoff. That possibility makes Michigan an intriguing option at +4000.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

What about Cincinnati?

Michigan is tied with Notre Dame for the fifth-best national title odds at +4000. Notre Dame, No. 8 in the latest CFP rankings, is 10-1 with its only loss of the year coming to Cincinnati. Without a conference title game, could the Irish sneak into the playoff? Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel broke down a possible path for Notre Dame.

Cincinnati, which remained undefeated with an impressive win over SMU on Saturday, is in front of the Irish and Wolverines at +3000.

The Bearcats were ranked No. 5 in the most-recent CFP rankings, but have a path into the top four this week thanks to Oregon’s loss to Utah over the weekend. Oregon was ranked No. 3 thanks to its win over Ohio State back in Week 2, but now has two losses and will fall in the rankings.

Meanwhile, the top two teams in the Big 12 are looming. Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are 10-1 ahead of their matchup in Stillwater this weekend. And it’s possible the two could meet again in the Big 12 title game a week later.

As of now, both the Sooners and Cowboys are listed at +5000 to win the national title.