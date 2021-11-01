NCAA football betting: Michigan State makes move in national title odds

Michigan State made a move in the national championship odds at BetMGM following its victory over Michigan on Saturday.

It was a top-10 matchup between the in-state rivals and the Spartans overcame a 30-14 second-half deficit to come back and win 37-33 in a thriller. With the win, Michigan State improved to 8-0 and is now ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

Additionally, the Spartans moved up to +3000 in the updated national title odds. They were listed at +5000 last week, but now the Spartans have moved in front of Oregon, Michigan and others and have the sixth-best odds of any team in the country.

MSU, in its second year under Mel Tucker, opened the year at +10000 but have steadily climbed up the odds list as the wins have piled up.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker reacts as he leaves the field after defeating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

And though the Spartans are undefeated, a few one-loss teams are still in front of them in the national championship odds.

Undefeated Georgia, the top team in the country, leads the way at +120 with one-loss Alabama and one-loss Ohio State next in line at +250 and +600, respectively. Two other undefeated teams are next with Oklahoma at +1200 and Cincinnati at +2500.

Oregon, which has won three straight since a bad loss at Stanford, is behind Michigan State at +5000. Michigan is also at +5000, having dropped from +3500 following the loss to MSU.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be unveiled on Tuesday night. Whether that first batch of rankings has an impact on the oddsmakers remains to be seen.

Updated national championship odds, via BetMGM: