NCAA football betting: Michigan rising, Oklahoma falling in latest national title odds

The top four teams in the most-recent College Football Playoff rankings have the best odds to win the national title.

No. 1 Georgia remains a significant favorite in the latest odds posted by BetMGM. The Bulldogs, now 10-0 after a 41-17 win over Tennessee, are listed at -120 with No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Ohio State next in line at +350 and +400, respectively.

Alabama dominated New Mexico State over the weekend to improve to 9-1 on the year. The Crimson Tide have won four straight since the loss at Texas A&M on Oct. 9. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 9-1 and a perfect 7-0 in Big Ten play following its 59-31 over Purdue.

No. 3 Oregon, which beat Ohio State back in Week 2, has the fourth-best odds at +2000. The 9-1 Ducks have won five straight since their lone loss of the year, a 31-24 overtime decision at Stanford on Oct. 2. Oregon was listed at +2500 last week.

Michigan, Cincinnati creeping up

Two weeks removed from a loss to Michigan State, No. 6 Michigan now has the fifth-best national title odds at BetMGM. Following a road win over Penn State on Saturday, the Wolverines are now up to +3000 after being listed at +6600 just a week ago.

The Wolverines were controversially ranked one spot ahead of MSU in the CFP rankings despite their head-to-head result on the field. The Spartans, now listed at +5000 in the national title odds, fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after a loss to Purdue. MSU rebounded with a win over Maryland on Saturday, setting up a showdown in Columbus against Ohio State this weekend.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Cincinnati remained unbeaten with a 45-28 road win over South Florida on Friday night. Listed at +8000 last week, the Bearcats are creeping back in the national title odds and are now listed at +4000 behind Michigan but ahead of MSU.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warm ups for an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Oklahoma falling, Oklahoma State rising

Story continues

No. 8 Oklahoma fell from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday by losing 27-14 on the road to No. 13 Baylor. The Sooners had one of their worst offensive performances during Lincoln Riley’s time as head coach.

While OU will certainly fall in the CFP rankings, they also dropped in the national title odds. Last week, Oklahoma was listed at +1600 to win it all. As of Monday afternoon, the Sooners have dropped down to +5000.

Will OU be able to rebound? The Sooners host unranked Iowa State on Saturday before closing out the regular season on the road against rival Oklahoma State.

It could be the first of two games for the in-state rivals. Oklahoma State, No. 10 in the latest CFP rankings, has the same record as the Sooners — 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play. If OU and OSU remain the top two teams in the Big 12 standings, they will square off a week later in the conference championship game.

Oklahoma State is coming off a blowout win over TCU. With a much more feasible path to a Big 12 title now open, the Cowboys’ national title odds have soared. Last week, Oklahoma State was listed at +20000 at BetMGM. Now, OSU is up to +8000.

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates following his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

What about Notre Dame?

A team sort of lingering in the background is No. 9 Notre Dame.

The Irish improved to 9-1 with a 28-3 road win over Virginia on Saturday night. Notre Dame’s only loss came at home to Cincinnati back on Oct. 2, but the Irish have no conference title game to potentially boost their CFP resume at the end of the season.

Is there a path into the top four? The oddsmakers are skeptical as Notre Dame is listed at +10000.

The Irish have two games left and neither of their opponents are very good. First, the Irish will host Georgia Tech, which is currently 3-7. In the regular season finale, Notre Dame will face Stanford on the road. Stanford is also 3-7 and is currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak. The last two games were blowout losses to Utah and Oregon State played without starting quarterback Tanner McKee.

Those two opponents aren’t likely to do much to sway the CFP selection committee’s opinion of the Irish.

Full national title odds at BetMGM