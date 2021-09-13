NCAA football betting: How did Oregon's upset of Ohio State affect the national championship odds?

Through two weeks of the college football season, there has been some significant movement in the national championship odds at BetMGM.

Some of the biggest movement came as a result of a big upset on Saturday in Columbus where Oregon knocked off mighty Ohio State in the Horseshoe. Ohio State was a 15-point favorite, but the Ducks won outright 35-28 in one of the biggest games of the season so far.

Entering Saturday’s game, Ohio State was listed at +500 to win the national title. Now the Buckeyes have dropped to +800, giving them the fifth-best odds.

At +220, Alabama remains the betting favorite while Georgia (+375) continues to climb. The Bulldogs opened the year at +800 but made a big move by beating Clemson in Week 1. Clemson opened the year at +350 but is now listed at +700. Oklahoma is next at +750.

But what about Oregon? Following Saturday’s victory, the Ducks made a considerable jump to +2500 after opening the season with +5000 odds. Oregon surged ahead of Texas A&M, which is now listed at +3000 following an underwhelming come-from-behind victory over Colorado over the weekend. In the win, A&M lost starting quarterback Haynes King to a lower leg injury and it’s unclear just how long King will be sidelined.

Another team to make a big jump is Iowa, which is now ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after opening its season with wins over two ranked teams: Indiana and Iowa State. The Hawkeyes opened the year at +10000 to win it all but are now listed at +6600.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, right, celebrates their 35-28 win over Ohio State after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Alabama most popular bet for national title

Unsurprisingly, No. 1 Alabama is the most popular national title bet at BetMGM by a significant margin.

As of Monday morning, Alabama has received 26.2% of the bets and 33.3% of the money. The Crimson Tide demolished Miami in the season opener 44-13 before taking care of Mercer 48-14 over the weekend.

Story continues

Things will get tougher for the Tide this weekend when they visit No. 11 Florida. Alabama is currently a 15.5-point favorite over the Gators with the total set at 57.5. Florida is also 2-0 with comfortable wins over Florida Atlantic and South Florida so far this season.

After Alabama, the most national title futures action has come in on Oklahoma. According to BetMGM, the Sooners have received 10.3% of the bets and 12.3% of the money. Third is Georgia, which has received 8.7% of the bets and 11.6% of the money.

Ohio State was a popular bet, too, but those figures may begin to fade as the season progresses. The Buckeyes have received 7.8% of the bets and 7.9% of the money.

Updated national championship odds at BetMGM