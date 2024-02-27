How can NCAA fix the court-storming problem?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the court-storming problem in college basketball and analyzes what can be done to fix the issue moving forward.
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the court-storming problem in college basketball and analyzes what can be done to fix the issue moving forward.
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Sam Amick from The Athletic to talk about the NBA’s unwritten rules, how to fix All-Star weekend, the Clippers rebrand and the suddenly scary Golden State Warriors.
Houston beat both Iowa State and Baylor last week to maintain its lead in the Big 12.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Jeff Jones experienced a heart attack in December and had to step away from the team last month to undergo cancer treatments.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus is back with everything you need to know for Week 18. It's time to load up The Playlist!
There's plenty of movement in the latest version of the AP poll.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
Dale Bonner and the Buckeyes stunned Michigan State in East Lansing on Sunday afternoon.
Bieniemy has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast analyzing the new approved format for the College Football Playoff, which will have five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large bids.
The All-Star break now past, it's time to dig deep into these free agents who are available in more than 75% of leagues.
The defendant in the lawsuit was the coach's daughter.
Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine and Patrick Redford from Defector talk about the storylines they’re most interested to watch play out.