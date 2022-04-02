NCAA Final Four on Saturday: Matchups, TV, streaming and odds for men's tournament games

And then there were four.

The field of 68 teams that entered the NCAA Tournament has been whittled down to the Final Four: No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 Villanova, No. 2 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina.

Kansas, which dominated Miami in the Elite Eight, will take on Villanova, who will be without starting guard Justin Moore after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon late in the Wildcats’ Elite Eight win against Houston.

The second game on the lineup features a blockbuster showdown between Duke and North Carolina, the first time the archrivals have ever played against each other in the Final Four. It will also mark an unexpected rematch after North Carolina spoiled Mike Krzyzewski's home finale in a 94-81 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5.

Coach Krzyzewski has now led Duke to 13 Final Four appearances, the most in NCAA men's tournament history. Can Duke extend Coach K's farewell tour with a trip to the national championship?

Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) reacts after a play during the Jayhawks' win against the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight. Kansas plays Villanova in the first game of the 2022 Final Four.

Here is a full schedule, viewing guide and odds for all of Saturday's Final Four games:

When do Saturday's NCAA Tournament Final Four games start?

The first Final Four game, featuring No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova, starts at 6:09 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina will follow in the same stadium at 8:49 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is broadcasting Saturday's Final Four games?

TBS is televising both national seminal games Saturday night with announcers Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Will there be a livestream of Saturday's Final Four games?

Both national semifinal games will be livestreamed at TBS.com and the TBS app. Streaming is also available on FuboTV and through March Madness Live on the NCAA website.

What are the odds for Saturday's Final Four NCAA Tournament games?

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite over Villanova, and the over-under is 132.5 points. Duke is a 3.5-point favorite over North Carolina, and the over-under is 150.5 points.

All odds are set, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

