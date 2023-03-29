NCAA Final Four: Get To Know Florida Atlantic University Owls

First the Cougars, then the Paladins. This Saturday will the clock strike midnight for the Cinderella Owls as they face the Aztecs?

Don’t let the FAU mascot fool you.

Houston, TX – It’s the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Freaking Four, and the Mountain West’s San Diego State Aztecs are South Region champions. While most SDSU fans believed a deep run was possible, it seems entirely unreal nonetheless. Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs are legitimate contenders.

The Florida Atlantic University Owls (35-3) prevailed as champions of the Eastern Region. They take on San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) in the Final Four at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1st at 6:009 p.m. CST.

A lot of NCAA basketball enthusiasts asked, “Who are the FAU OWLS?” Well, now you know. It’s the university you never heard of that just wrecked your world and got further in March than most college basketball programs will ever go.

Before getting into the Owls’ roster, we need to talk about this mascot. When you think Florida, you think manatees, gators, dolphins, hurricanes, pirates, tuna, jaguars, and herons.

But- the Owls? It’s about as fitting as the St. Louis Billikins, or the UNC School of Arts Fighting Pickle. The appropriate response to “The Owls” was, fittingly, “Who?” Pun intended.

In reality, these aren’t wise old owls. They are giant, nasty, condor-sized, man-eaters, with blood dripping from their killer beaks, and talons with velociraptor-like claws. They are predators who kill at will on the basketball court, mercilessly. Don’t let the cuddly mascot fool you.

In FAU’s Elite Eight battle against Kansas State, the Owls rallied from a seven-point second-half deficit, to get past the Wildcats. The Owls sank three’s under the gun and looked to center Vladislav Goldin to pick apart K-State defense.

FAU made 54.8 percent their field goals (17/31) making 81.8 percent of its free throws (18/22). The Owls’ once again displayed balanced shooting with four starters scoring double digits. Against the nation’s fourth-rated defense per, having multiple players who can break out is crucial in FAU’s hope of advancing to the title game.

For FAU to prevail, it will need leading scorers Johnell Davis (13.9 ppg, 49.3 FG%) and Alijah Martin (13.1 ppg, 43.4 FG%) keep pace against the Aztecs. In their Sweet Sixteen victory over Tennessee, the Owls’ scored 1.07 points per possession against the nation’s most efficient defense. It’s possible they could overcome the Aztecs’ fourth-rated defense. FAU will also look to guards Bryan Greenlee (7.4 ppg, 41.8 FG%) and Nicholas Boyd (8.9 ppg, 44.7 FG%) to produce, along with Goldin (10.3 ppg, 62.7 FG%) working the interior.

While FAU has managed to shoot 36.5% behind the arc this season, SDSU’s three-point defense will cause the Owls to fall short of that average. The Aztecs are holding opponents to a 27.8%. Alabama was held to three-of-27 shooting from deep (11.1%) and most recently they limited Creighton to two-of-17 shooting from three (11.8%). If FAU struggles to make three pointers, watch for Goldin and Mensah to battle things out in the paint on Saturday.

The Owls are a major threat and they have defied the odds repeatedly. Will elite Aztec defense cause the clock to strike midnight again? Time will tell.

