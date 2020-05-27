NCAA extends recruiting dead period which could interfere with Oregon's Saturday Night Live event

As the NCAA begins to re-authorize certain aspects of college athletics, such as voluntary, in-person workouts on campus starting on June 15th, it has also pumped the breaks on other aspects, such as recruiting.

The Pac-12 suspended all unofficial and official visits for recruiting in all sports, including football on March 12. The NCAA followed suit by suspending all recruiting visits through April 15 and then extending the suspension through May 31.

Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA extended the dead period through July.

Division I Council Coordination Committee extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/kxNibUf3B2 pic.twitter.com/0cRcTbrxQp — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 27, 2020

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through July 31," said the NCAA in a statement. "The committee will regularly evaluate the dead period, continuing to be guided by medical experts."

"The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus," said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. "The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July."

Oregon has been operating virtually to recruit the 2021 class and has even secured a few highly touted commitments such as four-stars Jonah Miller and Ty Thompson, but this extension could harm the Ducks as they typically host their annual 'Saturday Night Live' camp at the end of July and get to showcase top recruits from all over the nation in-person.

Last year, the event helped secure a commitment from four-star wide receiver Johnny Wilson, however, he would eventually flip to Arizona State on signing day.

It also lets the recruits bond with one another and the coaches to scout the players while coaching them up so potential Ducks get a taste of what it'd be like to play for the staff.

Oregon could always host the camp later on in the summer if the pandemic subsides, or in December in between the Pac-12 Championship and Oregon's bowl game like they planned in 2017 before Willie Taggart left for Florida State and the Las Vegas bowl caused the program to reschedule the event.

The implications of this extension from the NCAA could cause some speedbumps in the recruiting process, but on a more positive note, we've all seen how influential Mario Cristobal can be on the recruiting trail.

