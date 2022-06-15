NCAA enforcement meets with Miami booster, Ohio State vs Notre Dame skirmish

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

With SI's Pat Forde on vacation, Dan Wetzel is joined by his SI cohort, Ross Dellenger, to break down his latest story out of Miami where a Cane's booster was interviewed by NIL NCAA enforcement. Does this spell trouble for the Hurricanes?

Notre Dame HC and Ohio State alum Marcus Freeman was in Buckeye fan crosshairs after his comments to CBS Sports this week looking down on classes at big state schools. Freeman later walked back his statement, but we will cover the fight, nonetheless.

Ross and Dan also chat about Arch Manning, Michigan State recruiting, and a key court case involving an elephant...

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts