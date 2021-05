Reuters

Seven months after the last French Open ended the tournament is back, boosted by the prospect of more spectators despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and forecasts of good weather. After a chilly 2020 tournament that was postponed to September-October because of the coronavirus pandemic and held with a maximum 1,000 fans a day, this year's claycourt Grand Slam will welcome more spectators. Up to 1,000 will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to fill 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days.