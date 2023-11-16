'NCAA doesn't care about student athletes': Fans react as James Madison football denied bowl again

The NCAA rejected postseason waiver requests from three programs Wednesday: Tarleton State, Jacksonville State, and undefeated James Madison.

This decision comes after James Madison submitted another request to gain bowl eligibility last week. James Madison University director of athletics Jeffrey Bourne, president Jonathan Alger, and rector Maribeth Herod wrote a letter to NCAA Division I Board of Directors chair Jere Morehead requesting a change to bowl consideration this season.

The Dukes are not eligible for a bowl game in 2023 because they recently moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). NCAA rules dictate the Dukes cannot make a bowl game or play in a conference championship game in their second FBS season.

But James Madison's been an anomaly in moving up to college football's top division. An 8-3 season in 2022 preceded an undefeated 2023 season so far, with the Dukes ranked no. 21 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. They're just one of seven undefeated teams left in the FBS, along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Washington, and Liberty.

James Madison Athletics released a statement Wednesday night in response to the NCAA's decision.

"We're saddened for our university community and, in particular, we're devastated for our football program," the statement read in part. "The coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the the opportunity."

No bowling for Dukes: Why undefeated James Madison football (probably) isn't making a bowl game

Statement from JMU on NCAA decision: pic.twitter.com/NUYke1OA6k — James Madison Athletics (@JMUSports) November 16, 2023

The Dukes' athletics page wasn't the only account on X, formerly known as Twitter, pushing back on the NCAA's decision.

The bowls should just invite James Madison anyway.



What would the toothless NCAA even do about it?



I predict: Nothing. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 16, 2023

James Madison getting royally screwed by the NCAA.



The NCAA doesn't care about student athletes. https://t.co/S63fC8Dhdk — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 16, 2023

There’s actually nothing stopping Oregon State and Wazzu from declaring James Madison to be eligible for the Pac-12 Championship. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 16, 2023

I cannot think of one good reason why James Madison shouldn’t get a bowl game — Miles Dwyer (@dwyermiles15) November 16, 2023

On a brighter note for the Dukes, James Madison welcomes College Gameday to Harrisonburg this weekend, for the first time since 2017, ahead of their matchup with Appalachian State.

🟣 10-0 start for @JMUFootball

🟣 Guest performance by the @jonasbrothers

🟣 First College GameDay visit since 2017



GET READY HARRISONBURG, WE ARE COMING TO YOUR CITY! pic.twitter.com/M7YwYXDFTP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 12, 2023

Wins piling up: James Madison riding 13-game winning streak and making the transition from FCS look almost easy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Madison, others, still ineligible for bowl game, NCAA says