NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds for 2023 championship
The road to Louisville is officially underway, as 48 teams will compete in the NCAA men's soccer tournament and win the 2023 College Cup.
Leading the tournament is Marshall, who won the Sun Belt and are looking to win its first national championship since 2020. But they won't be the only recent champion looking to grab another title, as the five most recent champions are in the field.
The men's soccer tournament has 16 national seeds, all of which get a first round bye. First round action will consist of 32 teams facing off for the chance to advance and face one of the national seeds.
Here is what to know about the bracket for the 2023 NCAA men's soccer tournament:
Who are the NCAA men's soccer seeds?
Marshall
Notre Dame
Georgetown
Southern Methodist
Virginia
Clemson
Portland
Hofstra
Duke
Stanford
2023 NCAA men's soccer tournament schedule
First round: Nov. 16
Second round: Nov. 19
Third round: Nov. 25 or 26
Quarterfinals: Dec. 1 or 2
College Cup: Dec. 8
National championship: Dec. 11
2023 NCAA men's soccer tournament bracket
All game times are in ET.
First round
San Diego vs. California Baptist
Missouri State vs. Omaha
Charlotte vs. High Point
Syracuse vs. Boston University
Louisville vs. Dayton
Vermont vs. Rider
Loyola Marymount vs. UC Irvine
Pittsburgh vs. James Madison
Memphis vs. SIU-Edwardsville
Bryant vs. Yale
Oregon State vs. Seattle
Denver vs. Long Island
Florida International vs. Mercer
Indiana vs. Lipscomb
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Xavier vs. Kentucky
Second round
1. Marshall vs. winner of San Diego/California Baptist
16. Stanford vs. winner of Missouri State/Omaha
9. Clemson vs. winner of Charlotte/High Point
8. New Hampshire vs. winner of Syracuse/Boston University
5. West Virginia vs. winner of Louisville/Dayton
12. UCF vs. winner of Vermont/Rider
13. UCLA vs. winner of Loyola Marymount/UC Irvine
4. Georgetown vs. winner of Pittsburgh/James Madison
3. North Carolina vs. winner of Memphis/SIU-Edwardsville
14. Hofstra vs. winner of Bryant/Yale
11. Portland vs. winner of Oregon State/Seattle
6. Southern Methodist vs. winner of Denver/Long Island
7. Virginia vs. winner of Florida International/Mercer
10. Wake Forest vs. winner of Indiana/Lipscomb
15. Duke vs. winner of Western Michigan/Wisconsin-Green Bay
2. Notre Dame vs. winner of Xavier/Kentucky
