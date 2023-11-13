NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds for 2023 championship

The road to Louisville is officially underway, as 48 teams will compete in the NCAA men's soccer tournament and win the 2023 College Cup.

Leading the tournament is Marshall, who won the Sun Belt and are looking to win its first national championship since 2020. But they won't be the only recent champion looking to grab another title, as the five most recent champions are in the field.

The men's soccer tournament has 16 national seeds, all of which get a first round bye. First round action will consist of 32 teams facing off for the chance to advance and face one of the national seeds.

Here is what to know about the bracket for the 2023 NCAA men's soccer tournament:

Curt Calov #7 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates his goal against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half during the Division I Men's Soccer Championship at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on December 12, 2022 in Cary, North Carolina.

Who are the NCAA men's soccer seeds?

2023 NCAA men's soccer tournament schedule

First round: Nov. 16

Second round: Nov. 19

Third round: Nov. 25 or 26

Quarterfinals: Dec. 1 or 2

College Cup: Dec. 8

National championship: Dec. 11

2023 NCAA men's soccer tournament bracket

All game times are in ET.

First round

San Diego vs. California Baptist

Missouri State vs. Omaha

Charlotte vs. High Point

Syracuse vs. Boston University

Louisville vs. Dayton

Vermont vs. Rider

Loyola Marymount vs. UC Irvine

Pittsburgh vs. James Madison

Memphis vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Bryant vs. Yale

Oregon State vs. Seattle

Denver vs. Long Island

Florida International vs. Mercer

Indiana vs. Lipscomb

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Xavier vs. Kentucky

Second round

1. Marshall vs. winner of San Diego/California Baptist

16. Stanford vs. winner of Missouri State/Omaha

9. Clemson vs. winner of Charlotte/High Point

8. New Hampshire vs. winner of Syracuse/Boston University

5. West Virginia vs. winner of Louisville/Dayton

12. UCF vs. winner of Vermont/Rider

13. UCLA vs. winner of Loyola Marymount/UC Irvine

4. Georgetown vs. winner of Pittsburgh/James Madison

3. North Carolina vs. winner of Memphis/SIU-Edwardsville

14. Hofstra vs. winner of Bryant/Yale

11. Portland vs. winner of Oregon State/Seattle

6. Southern Methodist vs. winner of Denver/Long Island

7. Virginia vs. winner of Florida International/Mercer

10. Wake Forest vs. winner of Indiana/Lipscomb

15. Duke vs. winner of Western Michigan/Wisconsin-Green Bay

2. Notre Dame vs. winner of Xavier/Kentucky

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA men's soccer tournament 2023: Bracket, schedule, scores