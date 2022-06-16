NCAA digs into Miami’s NIL deals: How it could impact the SEC, CFB overall

Name, image and likeness (NIL) deals have completely revolutionized collegiate athletics, but the NCAA is finally starting to crack down and check in on some of these deals. The intent of NIL is to allow players to earn money off of the brand they have created for themselves, however, it has quickly turned into what appears to be free agency and bidding wars for high school recruits.

This week, Miami Hurricanes’ well-known donor, John Ruiz, has been the subject of NCAA attention for his NIL deals. Ruiz has a net worth well into the billions and is capable of changing the landscape of college sports. According to Sports Illustrated, the NCAA has had staff members “spend at least two days in Miami prying into NIL deals” while interviewing Ruiz and others. Ruiz described the conversation with the NCAA as not so much an investigation, but rather an interview.

So what does this potential NIL crackdown mean for Miami, The University of Alabama and college sports in general?

Ruiz has been very vocal about NIL deals

Among 115 athletes that Ruiz has signed, mostly Miami players, they will earn a combined $7 million or slightly more. While there isn’t currently much regulation to NIL deals, it is no secret that schools are using it as a recruiting tool and as a way to sway kids from their current schools. For example, Kansas State standout guard Nijel Pack is headed to Miami on a massive deal. As well as former Pittsburgh wide receiver and Biletnikoff winner, Jordan Addison, was rumored to receive $3 million to join the Trojans.

***BREAKING NEWS*** @LifeWallet is proud to announce @NijelPack24 has officially committed to UM as a basketball player. The biggest LifeWallet deal to date, two years $800,000.00 total at $400,000.00 per year plus a car. Congratulations!!! @johnnyruiz4 @alex7ruiz @ddiazon7 pic.twitter.com/SzKHag8qnG — John H. Ruiz, Attorney at Law (@JohnHRuiz) April 23, 2022

What this means for the Tide?

The potential crackdown on NIL deals would be massive for the Tide because even though Alabama boosters have money, there are a lot of really wealthy donors that have the ability to change the landscape of college sports for other schools. Alabama has reported all NIL deals with the school’s compliance office, and as a school that isn’t doing anything wrong, they have no fear of a crackdown. Texas A&M, which, according to Saban, paid for an entire recruiting class, finished with the greatest recruiting class of all time despite only having one prior top-five finish since the turn of the century. Looking long term, this investigation could make it easier or harder for programs to utilize NIL collectives on the recruiting trail. Either way, Alabama will adjust accordingly.

What this means for CFB?

The Hurricanes led by Mario Cristobal may be onto something as he has supported himself with an outstanding cast. As a Miami native, he will be able to recruit south Florida at an unreal clip and look to restore the Canes of old. Alabama has had a lot of success going into Florida to pluck kids out, but this may now be changing which isn’t what any Alabama fan wants. Many Alabama fans have also declared that Cristobal would be their coach of choice after Coach Saban retires Add all of these factors in with NIL, Miami could really get some momentum rolling and that’s the last thing Alabama needs.

What it means for the SEC?

The SEC as a whole has benefitted greatly from the recent struggles of Miami and other Florida schools. There are many kids that the SEC have been able to recruit who will now be looking to stay in-state with Cristobal and his build of “The U”. On the flip side, schools like A&M and Tennessee will not appreciate an investigation and having a watchful eye over their shoulder.

Miami fans feel attacked

It is pretty hilarious, the second Miami begins to turn a new page, the Hurricanes of old resurface.

tennessee gives (redacted) an $8 MILLION NIL deal. silence. Texas A&M spent the GDP of the entirety of subsaharan Africa to purchase their 2022 recruiting class. silence. Miami exists. NCAA probe. because of course. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) June 14, 2022

