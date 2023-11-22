NCAA denies transfer Ali Ali eligibility to play with Akron men's basketball team | Report

University of Akron's Ali Ali, left, talks with teammate Nate Johnson before the game against Southern Miss on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The NCAA has not granted transfer Ali Ali eligibility to play for the University of Akron men's basketball team this season, according to a report by basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

"The NCAA has denied Ali Ali his waiver at the appeal level," Akron coach John Groce told Goodman. "We are very disappointed and believe it is the wrong decision. We will continue to advocate strongly for Ali moving forward. Director of Athletics, Charles Guthrie, and I will have a joint statement to follow upon our return from the Cayman Islands."

Ali has missed the first six games of Akron's season after he played last season at Butler. Ali played for the Zips for three seasons from 2019-2022 and scored 675 points in 88 games (66 starts).

Akron Zips forward Ali Ali (24) controls the basketball against the UCLA Bruins during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on May 17, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

Ali was Akron's leading scorer during the 2021-2022 season when the Zips won the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 Ali was named to the All-MAC second team for the 2021-2022 season after he led the Zips (24-10) in minutes (34.2 per game), scoring (13.9 average), 3-point shooting (40.7 percent) and assists (2.6). He played at Butler last season and made 18 appearances with 12 starts, averaging 27.4 minutes and 6.5 points after missing the first 11 games because of injuries.

Akron has a 4-2 record this season with a core rotation of eight players: Enrique Freeman, Mikal Dawson, Sammy Hunter, Greg Tribble, Nate Johnson, Shammah Scott, Tavari Johnson and Kaleb Thornton.

Freeman, Hunter, Tribble, Johnson and Johnson have started in all six games.

Mid-American Conference coaches tabbed Akron as the top team in its preseason poll.

ESPN, Basketball Almanac, Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, The Athletic, Athlon Sports and CBS Sports also have Akron as the preseason top team in the MAC.

Ali Ali of the University of Akron during their game against Buffalo at the University of Akron Saturday. Akron won 88-76.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: NCAA denies Ali Ali eligibility to play for Akron basketball | Report