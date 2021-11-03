NCAA denies Oklahoma State's appeal of men's basketball postseason ban

Oklahoma State's appeal of the NCAA sanctions suspending the men's basketball team from the upcoming postseason was denied Wednesday morning.

The school has a news conference scheduled for noon ET to address the situation.

The punishment stems from an investigation that ruled former Cowboys associate coach Lamont Evans accepted bribes to influence student-athletes from 2016-17.

Oklahoma State was punished 17 months ago by the NCAA, receiving a one-year postseason ban, three-year probation and the loss of three scholarships over three seasons along with several other recruiting penalties.

The school immediately appealed the ruling, which allowed it to play in the NCAA tournament last season due to the pending appeal.

In its statement Wednesday morning, the NCAA said that "the appeals committee determined the infractions panel had not abused its discretion in the determination of the level of this case or in the weighing of the aggravating and mitigating factors, the appealed penalties were upheld."

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) drives to the basket against the defense of West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma State basketball has NCAA appeal of postseason band denied