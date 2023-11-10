NCAA denies appeal for UC Bearcat 7-footer Aziz Bandaogo. UC’s Cunningham, Miller react.

The University of Cincinnati has been informed the two-time transfer waiver appeal of 7-foot center Aziz Bandaogo has been denied.

Joint statement from UC AD John Cunningham and Coach Wes Miller

"We are deeply disappointed in the NCAA’s denial of Aziz Bandaogo’s appeal for immediate eligibility, as the overwhelming evidence clearly meets the criteria established by the membership.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) shoots during a preseason practice at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

There has been no decision yet on the appeal for Jamille Reynolds’ waiver.

Like many of our peer administrators and coaches, we continue to be confused and disheartened by the seemingly arbitrary process.

Our two basketball student-athletes made decisions to attend the University of Cincinnati and followed all appropriate and proper guidelines. Both young men have clearly met the criteria for a waiver.

The NCAA claims to promote mental health as a top priority, but the denial of eligibility for student-athletes who suffer from mental health conditions only harms the very student-athletes the organization supposedly protects. We have witnessed firsthand the undue stress this process puts on the student-athlete and their teammates.

What’s even more heartbreaking is the recent announcement by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors that it would review existing rules and guidelines to improve the transfer process for 2024-25. If change is needed, why wait and continue to harm current student-athletes?

Aziz and Jamille deserve to play college basketball for the University of Cincinnati this season, and we will continue to fully support them."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) shoots during a preseason practice at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

What now?

AD John Cunningham confirmed in a recent interview that the players have hired separate attorneys. They have continued to practice during this process. Bandaogo transferred from Utah Valley University and previously was at Akron. Reynolds played at Temple last season and previously at UCF. Both claimed a mental health exemption as laid out in NCAA guidelines for two-time transfers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC AD John Cunningham, coach Wes Miller sound off on Bandaogo denial