NCAA delays date for NBA draft entrants to return to school

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The NCAA is pushing back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school, though it will wait to set a new date.

The deadline was June 3, which would've come 10 days after the completion of the NBA scouting combine. But with the combine postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement Wednesday that college sports' governing body won't set a new deadline until the NBA has determined its revised timeline for the predraft process.

''This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time,'' Gavitt said, specifically noting the postponement of the combine.

Gavitt said the NCAA will work with the National Association of Basketball Coaches to ensure the change ''supports a player's decision-making process'' on the draft while also allowing them to retain their college eligibility.

The NBA announced May 1 that it was postponing the draft lottery and combine scheduled for Chicago this month.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25